Jets Assign Mark Letestu to the Manitoba Moose on a Conditioning Assignment

March 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have activated forward Mark Letestu off injured reserve and assigned him to the Manitoba Moose on a conditioning assignment.

Letestu, 35, played seven games for the Jets this season before a diagnosis of myocarditis resulted in him being placed on injured reserve. The Elk Point, Alta. native has played 567 career NHL games for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg and recorded 210 points (93G, 117A) and 90 penalty minutes. Letestu signed as a free agent with the Jets on July 2, 2019 after splitting the 2018-19 season between Columbus and their AHL affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters.

Mark Letestu

Center

Born Feb 4 1985 -- Elk Point, ALTA

Height 5.10 -- Weight 195 -- Shoots R

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2002-03 Bonnyville Pontiacs AJHL 11 7 1 8 0 2003-04 Bonnyville Pontiacs AJHL 58 22 27 49 24 2004-05 Bonnyville Pontiacs AJHL 63 39 47 86 32 2006-07 W. Michigan University CCHA 37 24 22 46 14 2006-07 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

AHL 3 0 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 2

2007-08 Wheeling Nailers ECHL 6 1 2 3 4 0 -- -- -- -- --

2007-08 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

AHL 52 6 12 18 28 -2 12 0 3 3 0

2008-09 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

AHL 73 24 37 61 6 12 12 2 8 10 4

2009-10 Pittsburgh Penguins NHL 10 1 0 1 2 -2 4 0 1 1 0

2009-10 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

AHL 63 21 34 55 21 21 4 0 3 3 0

2010-11 Pittsburgh Penguins NHL 64 14 13 27 13 4 7 0 1 1 0

2011-12 Pittsburgh Penguins NHL 11 0 1 1 2 -6 -- -- -- -- --

2011-12 Columbus Blue Jackets NHL 51 11 13 24 6 -3 -- -- -- -- --

2012-13 Almtuna IS Swe-1 7 4 0 4 2 2 2012-13 Columbus Blue Jackets NHL 46 13 14 27 10 7 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Columbus Blue Jackets NHL 82 12 22 34 20 1 6 1 1 2 0

2014-15 Columbus Blue Jackets NHL 54 7 6 13 0 -9 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Edmonton Oilers NHL 82 10 15 25 10 -21 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Edmonton Oilers NHL 78 16 19 35 17 -2 13 5 6 11 2

2017-18 Edmonton Oilers NHL 60 8 11 19 10 -17 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 Columbus Blue Jackets NHL 20 1 3 4 0 0 6 0 0 0 0

2018-19 Cleveland Monsters AHL 64 21 29 50 16 2 8 3 2 5 2

2018-19 Columbus Blue Jackets NHL 2 0 0 0 0 -1 -- -- -- -- --

2019-20 Winnipeg Jets NHL 7 0 0 0 0 0 NHL Totals 567 93 117 210 90 36 6 9 15 2

