Sound Tigers Introduce Overhaul to Season Ticket Program

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers are drastically overhauling their season ticket program for the 2020-21 season, completely focused on improving the fan experience and rewarding the team's most loyal supporters.

The Sound Tigers will be moving to a membership-based program, which will include a simplified seating chart that's centered around sitting wherever you want for the same price. There will be two options to choose from:

A base membership ($500)

- Become a member for less than $42 per month (12-month payment plan)

- Opportunity to sit wherever you want (one ticket to all 38 home games)

- Merchandise discounts throughout the 2020-21 season

- Concessions discounts throughout the 2020-21 season

- Two (2) exclusive team events with the Sound Tigers' players and coaches

A premium membership ($750)

- Become a member for less than $63 per month (12-month payment plan)

- Opportunity to sit wherever you want (one ticket to all 38 home games)

- Guaranteed ticket to see the New York Islanders at NYCB Live

- Free parking all season ($380 value)

- Exclusive ticket member gift

- Free ticket to all home games during the first and second rounds of the 2021 Calder Cup Playoffs (if applicable)

- Two (2) exclusive team events with the Sound Tigers' players and coaches

- Merchandise discounts throughout the 2020-21 season

- Concessions discounts throughout the 2020-21 season

"Our team has been carefully listening to the requests of Sound Tigers' ticket holders and based on their feedback, we realize there is a tremendous opportunity for growth, and that will be a major focus moving forward," President of Business operations Brent Rossi said. "The game-day experience has significantly changed in the last five years and we are committed to making the necessary investments and improvements to create unforgettable memories and experiences our most loyal fans."

In the upcoming weeks, the Sound Tigers will be hosting three (3) Select-A-Seat events in which all new members may claim their seats for the 2020-21 season. These events will take place prior to home games on Mar. 15, Mar. 21 and Apr. 5. Those interested in attending should contact Brad Dworin at 203-345-4813 or brad.dworin@harboryardse.com.

Each membership option will include the opportunity for a 12-month payment plan. In addition, any fan that renews or purchases a new full-season ticket package by April 5, 2020 will receive a free season ticket member jersey.

"I want to make it very clear that we as an organization are committed to the Bridgeport community and we're excited for what the future holds for our organization as a whole," Rossi added.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers return to Webster Bank Arena tomorrow night for a 7 p.m. matchup against the Toronto Marlies. Fans can follow all of the live action via the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

