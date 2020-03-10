Penguins Have Week of Keystone State Rivalry Games
March 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Weekly Rewind
Friday, Mar. 6 - PENGUINS 4 at Binghamton 6
Jordy Bellerive (2G), Cole Cassels (2A), Adam Johnson (1G-1A), P.O Joseph (2A) and Kevin Roy (1G-1A) all put forth multi-point performances, but it was all for not as the Devils built a big enough cushion to survive the Penguins' comeback bid.
Saturday, Mar. 7 - PENGUINS 5 vs. Bridgeport 2
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton received goals from five different players spread across all three periods to dispatch of the Sound Tigers in decisive fashion. Chase Berger scored his first goal of the season late in the third period.
Sunday, Mar. 8 - PENGUINS 0 vs. Binghamton 3
The Penguins suffered a 27-save shutout at the hands of Zane McIntyre, as the Devils recorded their first-ever win at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in franchise history.
The Week Ahead
Wednesday, Mar. 11 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns to Allentown for the first time since Nov. 29 to kick off its Keystone State Rivalry week. Wednesday will also serve as Phil Varone's first game against his former team. Varone won the AHL's Most Valuable Player award as a member of the Phantoms in 2017-18.
Friday, Mar. 13 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley
The Penguins head right back to PPL Center for a Friday night rematch with the Phantoms. Home teams have largely had the edge in the season series, with both clubs failing to win on home ice only once so far.
Saturday, Mar. 14 - PENGUINS at Hershey
The Penguins finish their week full of in-state foes with their last visit to Giant Center this season. The Bears' Mike Sgarbossa leads the season series with nine points (3G-6A) in seven games.
Ice Chips
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has scored on seven of its last 28 power plays, a success rate of 25 percent.
- David Warsofsky is tied for the league-lead among all AHL defensemen with seven power-play goals.
- With two assists on Friday, Cole Cassels tied his career high with 26 points. He did it in 20 games fewer than his previous 26-point season in 2017-18 with Utica.
- The Penguins currently have a three-way tie for most assists on the team, as Warsofsky, Sam Miletic and Adam Johnson all have 23 helpers on the year.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Hershey 62 37 18 3 4 81 .653
2. Providence 61 37 18 3 3 80 .656
3. Hartford 61 31 19 6 5 73 .598
4. Charlotte 59 32 22 5 0 69 .585
5. Springfield 61 31 27 3 0 65 .533
6. PENGUINS 62 28 26 3 5 64 .516
7. Lehigh Valley 61 24 28 2 7 57 .467
8. Bridgeport 62 22 33 5 2 51 .411
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Andrew AgozzinoX 37 14 19 33
Adam Johnson 47 10 23 33
David Warsofsky 51 10 23 33
Sam Miletic 61 9 23 32
Anthony Angello^ 48 16 9 25
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Dustin Tokarski 17 8-5-2 2.04 .922 1
Casey DeSmith 41 18-18-2 2.92 .905 3
* = rookie
^ = currently with Pittsburgh
X = no longer in organization
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Wed, Mar. 11 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.
Fri, Mar. 13 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Mar. 14 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Tue, Mar. 3 (RW) Anthony Angello Recalled by PIT
Thu, Mar. 5 (RW) Jan Drozg Reassigned by PIT from WHL
Sat, Mar. 7 (LW) Justin Almeida Reassigned by PIT from WHL
PRACTICE SCHEDULE
DATE LOCATION TIME
Wed, Mar. 11 Pre-game Toyota SportsPlex 10:00 a.m.
GAME PPL Center 7:05 p.m.
Thu, Mar. 12 Practice Toyota SportsPlex 10:00 a.m.
Fri, Mar. 13 Pre-game Toyota SportsPlex 10:00 a.m.
GAME PPL Center 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Mar. 14 GAME Giant Center 7:00 p.m.
Sun, Mar. 15 DAY OFF
Mon, Mar. 16 DAY OFF
Tue, Mar. 17 Practice Toyota SportsPlex 10:00 a.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2020
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Have Week of Keystone State Rivalry Games - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation Issues Grant Funding - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Minnesota Reassigns Mayhew, Iowa Recalls McLain - Iowa Wild
- Dries, Kaut Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 23 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Roadrunners Recall Howdeshell from Rapid City - Tucson Roadrunners
- Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Host Wild and Condors to End Homestand - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Mike O'Leary - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Continue Playoff Push Tuesday against San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Jets Assign Mark Letestu to the Manitoba Moose on a Conditioning Assignment - Manitoba Moose
- Hershey's March 20 Game at Lehigh Valley Added to TV Schedule - Hershey Bears
- Rangers Agree to Terms with Free Agent Forward Patrick Khodorenko - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sound Tigers Introduce Overhaul to Season Ticket Program - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game 57 Preview: San Diego at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Have Week of Keystone State Rivalry Games
- Penguins Shut-Out by Devils
- Penguins Stun Sound Tigers with 5-2 Win
- Justin Almeida Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
- Penguins Can't Claw Back in Third Period, Lose to Devils