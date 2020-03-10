Penguins Have Week of Keystone State Rivalry Games

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Mar. 6 - PENGUINS 4 at Binghamton 6

Jordy Bellerive (2G), Cole Cassels (2A), Adam Johnson (1G-1A), P.O Joseph (2A) and Kevin Roy (1G-1A) all put forth multi-point performances, but it was all for not as the Devils built a big enough cushion to survive the Penguins' comeback bid.

Saturday, Mar. 7 - PENGUINS 5 vs. Bridgeport 2

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton received goals from five different players spread across all three periods to dispatch of the Sound Tigers in decisive fashion. Chase Berger scored his first goal of the season late in the third period.

Sunday, Mar. 8 - PENGUINS 0 vs. Binghamton 3

The Penguins suffered a 27-save shutout at the hands of Zane McIntyre, as the Devils recorded their first-ever win at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in franchise history.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Mar. 11 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns to Allentown for the first time since Nov. 29 to kick off its Keystone State Rivalry week. Wednesday will also serve as Phil Varone's first game against his former team. Varone won the AHL's Most Valuable Player award as a member of the Phantoms in 2017-18.

Friday, Mar. 13 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

The Penguins head right back to PPL Center for a Friday night rematch with the Phantoms. Home teams have largely had the edge in the season series, with both clubs failing to win on home ice only once so far.

Saturday, Mar. 14 - PENGUINS at Hershey

The Penguins finish their week full of in-state foes with their last visit to Giant Center this season. The Bears' Mike Sgarbossa leads the season series with nine points (3G-6A) in seven games.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has scored on seven of its last 28 power plays, a success rate of 25 percent.

- David Warsofsky is tied for the league-lead among all AHL defensemen with seven power-play goals.

- With two assists on Friday, Cole Cassels tied his career high with 26 points. He did it in 20 games fewer than his previous 26-point season in 2017-18 with Utica.

- The Penguins currently have a three-way tie for most assists on the team, as Warsofsky, Sam Miletic and Adam Johnson all have 23 helpers on the year.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 62 37 18 3 4 81 .653

2. Providence 61 37 18 3 3 80 .656

3. Hartford 61 31 19 6 5 73 .598

4. Charlotte 59 32 22 5 0 69 .585

5. Springfield 61 31 27 3 0 65 .533

6. PENGUINS 62 28 26 3 5 64 .516

7. Lehigh Valley 61 24 28 2 7 57 .467

8. Bridgeport 62 22 33 5 2 51 .411

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Andrew AgozzinoX 37 14 19 33

Adam Johnson 47 10 23 33

David Warsofsky 51 10 23 33

Sam Miletic 61 9 23 32

Anthony Angello^ 48 16 9 25

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 17 8-5-2 2.04 .922 1

Casey DeSmith 41 18-18-2 2.92 .905 3

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

X = no longer in organization

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Mar. 11 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Mar. 13 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Mar. 14 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Tue, Mar. 3 (RW) Anthony Angello Recalled by PIT

Thu, Mar. 5 (RW) Jan Drozg Reassigned by PIT from WHL

Sat, Mar. 7 (LW) Justin Almeida Reassigned by PIT from WHL

PRACTICE SCHEDULE

DATE LOCATION TIME

Wed, Mar. 11 Pre-game Toyota SportsPlex 10:00 a.m.

GAME PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

Thu, Mar. 12 Practice Toyota SportsPlex 10:00 a.m.

Fri, Mar. 13 Pre-game Toyota SportsPlex 10:00 a.m.

GAME PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Mar. 14 GAME Giant Center 7:00 p.m.

Sun, Mar. 15 DAY OFF

Mon, Mar. 16 DAY OFF

Tue, Mar. 17 Practice Toyota SportsPlex 10:00 a.m.

