Roadrunners Recall Howdeshell from Rapid City

TUCSON, Ariz. -The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has recalled forward Keeghan Howdeshell from the Rapid City Rush, the team's ECHL affiliate.

The 22-year-old Howdeshell has registered 13 goals and 24 assists for a total of 37 points in 47 games with Rapid City thus far this season.

A native of Brighton, MI, the left-handed winger has played in one game with Tucson during his first professional season. He will wear #7 with the team.

