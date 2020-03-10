Rangers Agree to Terms with Free Agent Forward Patrick Khodorenko

NEW YORK - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has agreed to terms with free agent forward Patrick Khodorenko on an entry-level contract. Khodorenko's contract begins in 2020-21, and he will join the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) immediately on an Amateur Try-Out (ATO).

Khodorenko, 21, skated in 36 games with Michigan State University this season, registering 16 goals and 17 assists for 33 points, along with 20 penalty minutes. He led the Spartans in several categories in 2019-20, including goals, assists, points, and shots on goal (96). Khodorenko posted 11 multi-point games this season, including four multi-point games during his six-game point streak from Oct. 26 - Nov. 14. He also served as an alternate captain for Michigan State during the season.

The 6-0, 200-pounder skated in 143 career collegiate games over four seasons (2016-17 - 2019-20) with Michigan State, registering 54 goals and 66 assists for 120 points. Khodorenko was selected to the Big Ten Second All-Star Team in 2018-19, as he established collegiate career-highs in goals (18) and points (39). He did not miss a game throughout his four-season collegiate career, and he recorded at least 13 goals and 32 points in each of his final three seasons.

Internationally, the Walnut Creek, California native represented the United States at the 2014 World U17 Hockey Challenge. Khodorenko helped the United States earn a silver medal in the tournament, as he registered six points (one goal, five assists) in six contests.

