Dries, Kaut Reassigned to Colorado Eagles

March 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forwards Martin Kaut and Sheldon Dries have been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate.

Kaut has posted two goals and one assist in eight games with the Avalanche this season and has generated five goals and 12 assists in 33 AHL contests with the Eagles. Dries returns to the Eagles still leading the team with 21 goals, while his 35 points are tied for third on the roster. The 25-year old has also skated in five NHL games this season with the Avalanche.

The Eagles return to action when they host the Texas Stars on Tuesday, March 10th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

