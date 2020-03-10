Heat Continue Playoff Push Tuesday against San Jose

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Matchup: Stockton Heat (30-16-4-4; 3rd Pacific) vs. San Jose Barracuda (20-27-5-2; 7th Pacific)

Arena: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

TONIGHT

Stockton continues its push toward a playoff berth with a Tuesday night tilt against the San Jose Barracuda. The Heat look to make it a perfect 10 wins in 10 chances against San Jose on the year with Tuesday's showdown while the Barracuda look to extend their season-long, five-game point streak.

The Heat enter the game two points back of second-place Colorado and five points back of first-place Tucson in the divisional race. Tonight's game is the first of three home contests for Stockton this week, followed by Saturday and Sunday against the Colorado Eagles.

CUDA KILLERS

Stockton has dominated the season series against San Jose, coming into tonight's game with nine wins in nine meetings against the Barracuda. The Heat have outscored the Barracuda by an impressive 34-13 margin, including a pair of shutouts, and have allowed San Jose to score more than two goals only once in the season series. Stockton has cashed in on eight of 29 chances on the man-advantage and has limited San Jose to just 2-for-45 on the power play so far in the season set. The teams will meet two more times following tonight's contest.

TWO-LOLA

Eetu Tuulola is coming off the strongest weekend of his young career, the forward recording a pair of two-point nights against the Bakersfield Condors. Tuulola scored a goal and recorded multi-point efforts in back-to-back contests for the first time in his career and will look to parlay that success into tonight's meeting against San Jose.

LES IS MORE

Zac Leslie has had an exceptional season against San Jose on the offensive end, clicking at a tick better than a point per game with 10 assists in nine games. Leslie leads all Heat defensemen in scoring, has already posted career-best outputs for a season in goals, assists and points and is just two points shy of his first-career 30-point campaign.

COMING UP ROSES

Rookie forward Adam Ruzicka has hit his stride in the point column, adding an assist in each of Stockton's games over the weekend and recording at least a point in five of the last six and 10 of Stockton's last 13 games. Ruzicka will look to add to his scoring total against San Jose this season, coming into tonight's contest with a goal and two assists in three meetings.

ONE MORE MONTH

The Heat will conclude play on the regular season a month from today, Stockton with 14 games remaining including tonight's contest. Following tonight's game, all but three are against the top five teams in the Pacific Division with four games remaining against Ontario, three against San Diego, two against Colorado and the regular season finale against Tucson.

