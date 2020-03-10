Monsters Comeback Halted in 2-1 Loss to Checkers
March 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Charlotte Checkers 2-1 on Tuesday evening at Bojangles' Coliseum. With the loss, the Monsters are now 24-31-4-2 and are currently in eighth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 54 points.
The Checkers took control of the opening period after a goal from Max McCormick at 5:42 and Stelio Mattheos' power-play tally at 6:38 sending the Monsters to the first intermission trailing 2-0. Following a scoreless middle frame, Trey Fix-Wolansky cut Cleveland's defecit in half with a power-play marker at 7:51 of the third period. Despite several scoring chances, the Monsters were unable to complete the comeback in a 2-1 loss.
Cleveland's Veini Vehvilainen made 30 saves in defeat while Charlotte's Keith Kinkaid stopped 27 shots in victory.
The Monsters close out the regular season series against the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday evening with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Bojangles' Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 1 - - 1
CHA 2 0 0 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 28 1/6 2/3 6 min / 3 inf
CHA 32 1/3 5/6 12 min / 6 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Vehvilainen L 30 2 10-18-4
CHA Kinkaid W 27 1 5-8-4
Cleveland Record: 24-31-4-2, 8th North Division
Charlotte Record: 33-22-5-0, 4th Atlantic Division
