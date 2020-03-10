Monsters Comeback Halted in 2-1 Loss to Checkers

CHARLOTTE, NC - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Charlotte Checkers 2-1 on Tuesday evening at Bojangles' Coliseum. With the loss, the Monsters are now 24-31-4-2 and are currently in eighth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 54 points.

The Checkers took control of the opening period after a goal from Max McCormick at 5:42 and Stelio Mattheos' power-play tally at 6:38 sending the Monsters to the first intermission trailing 2-0. Following a scoreless middle frame, Trey Fix-Wolansky cut Cleveland's defecit in half with a power-play marker at 7:51 of the third period. Despite several scoring chances, the Monsters were unable to complete the comeback in a 2-1 loss.

Cleveland's Veini Vehvilainen made 30 saves in defeat while Charlotte's Keith Kinkaid stopped 27 shots in victory.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 1 - - 1

CHA 2 0 0 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 28 1/6 2/3 6 min / 3 inf

CHA 32 1/3 5/6 12 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Vehvilainen L 30 2 10-18-4

CHA Kinkaid W 27 1 5-8-4

Cleveland Record: 24-31-4-2, 8th North Division

Charlotte Record: 33-22-5-0, 4th Atlantic Division

