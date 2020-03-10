Wolf Pack Sign Forward Mike O'Leary

March 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has signed forward Mike O'Leary to an AHL contract.

The 6-1, 200-pound O'Leary comes to the Wolf Pack from the University of Notre Dame, where he recently completed a four-year career. In 37 games this season with the Fighting Irish, O'Leary, a 22-year-old native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, scored nine goals and added 14 assists for 23 points, while serving 20 minutes in penalties. Those totals were good for third on the Notre Dame squad in both points and goals.

In 151 career games at Notre Dame, O'Leary amassed 20 goals and 37 assists for 57 points, along with 102 PIM. He helped lead the Fighting Irish to the NCAA Frozen Four twice (2016-17 and 2017-18), including an appearance in the championship final in 2018. O'Leary's pre-college experience included two seasons (2013-14 and 2014-15) of action at Salisbury School in Salisbury, CT.

MIKE O'LEARYS AMATEUR RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2016-17 U. Notre Dame H-East 37 2 2 4 40 --- --- --- --- ---

2017-18 U. Notre Dame Big-10 38 3 6 9 24 --- --- --- --- ---

2018-19 U. Notre Dame Big-10 39 6 15 21 18 --- --- --- --- ---

2019-20 U. Notre Dame Big-10 37 9 14 23 20 --- --- --- --- ---

The next action for the Wolf Pack is back on home ice at the XL Center tomorrow night, Wednesday, March 11, a 7:00 battle with the Providence Bruins. That is another chance to take advantage of the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and one large popcorn, all for just $40.

Tickets for all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (860) 722-9425. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.