Phantoms Power Play

March 10, 2020





Phantoms In The Community:

The Phantoms celebrated Read Across America Week by taking time to read some books to classes at Alburtis Elementary School last week. Morgan Frost, Mark Friedman, Chris Stewart and of course, meLVin read some Dr. Seuss stories and answered some questions the kids had.

Phantoms On The Ice:

Last Week:

Friday, March 6, 2020 -

LV Phantoms 4, Bridgeport Sound Tigers 6

Despite getting two goals and three points from AHL All-Star Morgan Frost, the Phantoms fell in the weekend opener 6-4 to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Carsen Twarynski and Andy Andreoff also scored for Lehigh Valley.

Saturday, March 7, 2020 -

LV Phantoms 1, Binghamton Devils 5

Carsen Twarynski scored for the second-straight night late in the third period but that was the only blemish for Devils goaltender Zane McIntyre as Binghamton came away with a 5-1 victory on Saturday night.

Sunday, March 8, 2020 -

LV Phantoms 5, Bridgeport Sound Tigers 6 (SO)

The Phantoms got multi-point games from five different skaters, including three points from Mikhail Vorobyev but eventually lost in a shootout to the Sound Tigers to finish the weekend. Greg Carey, Isaac Ratcliffe, Max Willman, and Reece Willcox all had two points to help Lehigh Valley earn a point.

Next Week:

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

vs. WBS Penguins - PPL Center

The Phantoms take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for the 10th time this season in a mid-week matchup at PPL Center. Lehigh Valley is 3-0 in Wednesday games at home this year, including a 4-2 win over the Penguins on November 6. The Penguins are currently in sixth place, and seven points ahead of Lehigh Valley in the standings.

Friday, March 13, 2020

vs. WBS Penguins - PPL Center

Lehigh Valley will remain home and quickly rematch the Penguins on Friday night. The Phantoms enter the week 4-4-1 against the Penguins and Greg Carey has led Lehigh Valley with 7 points in 9 games. Friday will be the final home game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this year, with one more meeting on April 5 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Saturday, March 14, 2020

vs. Toronto Marlies - PPL Center

Toronto will make their only visit to PPL Center on Saturday night. The Marlies currently sit in seventh place in the North Division with 63 points. Lehigh Valley came away with a 4-2 win against the Marlies on January 5 in Toronto with goals from Fitzgerald, Laberge, Bunnaman and Frost.

3 Stars of the Week:

Reliable Reece

Defenseman Reece Willcox moved into fourth place in Lehigh Valley history with his 231st game played with the Phantoms this weekend. With two points on Sunday, his 58 career points ranks tied for 17th and moves him ahead of Andy Miele and Travis Sanheim.

Mikhail's Milestone

As part of his three-point performance on Sunday, Mikhail Vorobyev tallied his 100th professional point. He now has 101 points with 82 in the AHL, five in the NHL, and 14 in the KHL.

More With Less

Lehigh Valley's penalty killers have been able to not just kill off the power play, but also generate offense of their own. Isaac Ratcliffe is tied for third among all AHL rookies with three shorthanded points this season and Tyler Wotherspoon also has three points which is tied for second among all AHL defenseman.

