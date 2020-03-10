Hershey's March 20 Game at Lehigh Valley Added to TV Schedule

March 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club's road game on Friday, Mar. 20 at Lehigh Valley is scheduled to be televised on abc27.3 and Blue Ridge 11. Presenting sponsors of Hershey Bears games are Capital BlueCross and Pepsico.

With the Bears in first place in the Atlantic Division, the Mar. 20 contest could be a pivotal game in Hershey's pursuit of a playoff berth. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. that evening, and coverage will start just after 7 p.m. The game may be viewed on abc27.3 over the air, and on cable Comcast 245, Verizon 462, Blue Ridge 152, Nittany 227, and Kuhn 69.

The Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, will call the action, working alongside Hershey Bears Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and abc27's John Repetz. As is the case with all Hershey Bears action, these games may also heard on the Bears Radio Network and simulcasted via the Bears Mobile app.

