Game 57 Preview: San Diego at Tucson

March has been a good month so far.

Three games, three wins for the Roadrunners thus far, but now they'll enter one of their toughest tasks of the entire season.

A sprint of four games in six nights begins this evening against the team's I-8 Rival with important points available for both sides.

Three Things

1) The one common denominator between all three wins in this successful stretch for Tucson has been good group defense. Yes, Adin Hill has been fantastic, however, he hasn't been tested to his maximum capacity and that's a good thing! The cast of skaters in front of him has done a nice job keeping opportunities to the outside, only seeing an average of 26 shots per night in his four starts with the team post-loan, including a mere 15 in the finale against the Wolves.

2) Having now moved past Ontario for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division, just like their last visit to Southern Arizona on February 26, less than two weeks ago, the Gulls enter with points in nine of their last ten games. They're a dynamic team with a boatload of offensive talent and lately they've been coming down to the wire, going to overtime in their last three contests. Certainly they'll be entering with a chip on their shoulder after dropping the last I-8 meeting, so expect a bit of extra jump from them tonight.

3) Make it 4-0 for Adin Hill since returning from the Coyotes. After he started last Sunday in Bakersfield it was rare to see the "Hill, Prosvetov, Hill, Prosvetov" rotation broken up with him Thursday, but then to see him again on Saturday was further proof as to just how well he's really playing. Allowing seven goals in four games, giving his team a chance to win in every single one, it would be difficult to presume anything other than Adin in the home net tonight.

What's The Word?

Roadrunners defenseman Kyle Capobianco on what the team knows about San Diego entering tonight...

"They're a really deep team, but so are we. All four lines need to be going. We feel like we match up well against them and we know it's going to be a really good game."

Roadrunners Head Coach Jay Varady on what he liked from his team during the road trip that led to wins...

"I thought we played steady. I thought our game was controlled and aggressive at the same time. For us, that's what we need to have. We need to be a team that plays steady, checking defense. We need to be stingy and we need to be aggressive when we're doing that. That's a part of our makeup."

Roadrunners forward Hudson Fasching on what he sees from his teammates that he's liked as of late...

"I think we've found our confidence again. We've gone through some ups-and-downs that have tested our will. Last year we crumbled a bit and this year we came out on the other end. We feel good. We feel good about our game. Now it's about maintaining the consistency."

Number to Know

3. Since January 10 the Gulls only have three regulation losses. Two of them have come to Tucson.

We're Doing It Live

Catch tonight's active LIVE on AHLTV or join Roadrunners play-by-play voice Adrian Denny on Fox Sports 1450 AM and iHeart Radio as he calls the game from the Roadrunners' flagship radio station, beginning at 5:45 PM.

