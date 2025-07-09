Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 9, 2025
July 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
THE PHOENIX MERCURY TAKE DOWN THE #1 MINNESOTA LYNX 79-71
Alyssa Thomas led the way with a dominant career-high 29 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
