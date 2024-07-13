Miami FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC YouTube Video







Albert Dikwa scored a pair of goals after Frank Nodarse opened the scoring with his third goal in the past two games as Rhode Island FC held off Miami FC for a 3-2 victory at FIU Stadium as Frank Lopez and Roberto Molina scored late for the hosts.

