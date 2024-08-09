Miami FC Transfers Samuel Biek to Charleston Battery
August 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the transfer of defender Samuel Biek to USL Championship club Charleston Battery, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the permanent transfer will not be disclosed.
Biek signed with Miami following two seasons in Germany with Rot-Weiß Erfurt. The German also has prior USL experience playing in League One with FC Tucson from 2020-2021. With Miami, Biek had 15 appearances and over 1,000 minutes played in the 2024 season.
The club would like to wish Sam the best moving forward with his new club and thank him for his contributions this season.
