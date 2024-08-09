Memphis 901 FC Gears up for Road Test at Charleston

August 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Relentless defense has been the key for Memphis 901 FC in recent weeks and the Beale Street Boys will face a big test this Saturday with an away day at Charleston Battery.

Memphis is unbeaten in their last eight home games and are looking to match those performances on the road. Coming off two consecutive clean sheets at AutoZone Park anchored by a rotating back four and newcomer Triston Henry, 901 FC will have the tough task of stopping another top attacking side.

"It's a lot of resolve," said Head Coach Stephen Glass. "We've had a lot of different guys playing there. We've had to juggle a touch more than we would like, but everyone's shown themselves to be capable. Over the whole season I think we've been good in preventing opportunities. We're one of the top teams in doing it and it's important we do it again Saturday night."

Charleston rebounded from a 4-2 road loss to Tampa Bay with a convincing 5-0 victory at home. All five of Charleston's goals came in the second half with five different goal scorers.

Charleston stands at No. 2 in the Eastern Conference with a 13-3-7 record thanks to a dangerous attack powered by the league's leading scorer Nicolas Markanich.

"We know what we're up against. They're obviously a top team in this league," said defender Carson Vom Steeg. "Going on the road the goal is always to get three points. With the back four, we do our best to keep a zero on the sheet.

"We've done that the last couple of games and this test is going to be even tougher. Probably one of the toughest of the year. Everyone is really locked in this week to do exactly what we've done these last couple of weeks."

The hosts, however, will be without former Beale Street Boy and top midfielder Aaron Molloy, who suffered a lower leg injury two weeks ago in Tampa.

Kickoff for the matchup at Patriots Point on Saturday is set for 6:30 p.m. CT. Local fans can watch the match on WMC 5 Plus while a national stream will be available on ESPN+. Spanish language broadcast will also be on TelevisaUnivision.

