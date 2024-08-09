Rhode Island FC Adds Morris Duggan on Loan from Minnesota United FC

August 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today it has acquired defender Morris Duggan on loan from Minnesota United FC, pending league and federation approval. Duggan becomes the second loan acquisition for RIFC this season.

"Morris is a talented defender who has played meaningful minutes at a very high level this season," said RIFC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "He will add quality in and out of possession to our defensive unit. Morris is a player we are excited to add to our roster."

Drafted in the third round of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft by Minnesota, Duggan made his MLS NEXT Pro debut for The Loons reserve side on March 17, going 90 minutes against Los Angeles FC 2. On June 8, Duggan made his MLS regular season debut, coming on as a sub for Minnesota in a 1-1 draw vs. FC Dallas. The German center back most recently played the entire match for MNUFC on July 30 when the homeside took down Liga MX side Club Necaxa 1-0 in Leagues Cup play.

Across 12 MLS NEXT Pro matches, Duggan logged 984 minutes. The defender also recorded 181 minutes across two U.S. Open Cup matches, 48 minutes in two MLS regular season appearances and 135 minutes in two Leagues Cup matches.

Duggan will be available for selection when RIFC takes on regional rivals Hartford Athletic on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the next home match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

Name: Morris Duggan

Position: Defender

Height: 6-4

Weight: 205 lbs.

Birthday: Oct. 24, 2000

Hometown: Munich, Germany

Previous teams: Minnesota United FC, Minnesota United FC 2

