Rowdies Part Ways with Joey DeZart

August 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today that the club has mutually agreed to part ways with midfielder Joey DeZart.

Dezart joined the Rowdies ahead of the 2024 season and appeared in five matches for Tampa Bay, including one appearance in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The defensive midfielder previously played for MLS Next Pro's Huntsville City FC, Orlando City SC and Orlando City B following a four-year career at Wake Forest University.

