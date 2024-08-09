San Antonio FC and Union Deportiva Las Palmas Announce Partnership

August 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC and Union Deportivo Las Palmas have announced today a comprehensive club partnership, giving SAFC another international partner in player development, coaching techniques and club growth. With the affiliation, SAFC Pro Academy players and coaches will have the opportunity to learn from staff at one of the premier clubs in Spain.

Additionally, San Antonio FC will host an international friendly against Las Palmas in 2025, bringing a Spanish side to Toyota Field for the first time ever. The clubs will also collaborate to bring training camps and tournaments to San Antonio.

We are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Las Palmas and look forward to our future projects on and off the field, said SS&E Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel Bobby Perez.

For UD Las Palmas, this is a great step towards the internationalization of the club and a nod to the city, without losing sight of our strategic plan, which is to bring fans closer to the history of the Canaries, said UD Las Palmas General Manager Patricio Viñayo. With San Antonio FC, we are joining forces with a club that shares our essence.

The collaboration is another natural fit for SAFC, promoting the growth of the global game with one of San Antonio's sister cities, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain. San Antonio and Las Palmas will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their sister city relationship in 2025. San Antonio is home to a large and vibrant Canary Islands Descendants Association, which maintains active and productive ties between San Antonio and the Canary Islands.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has expressed his support for the relationship between two clubs. He will travel to the Canary Islands in March 2025 and has been invited to attend the UD Las Palmas home match on March 14 as a special guest.

UD Las Palmas competes in La Liga, the top flight of Spanish soccer. Founded in 1949, Las Palmas is the only side in Spanish football to achieve back-to-back promotions to La Liga in its first two seasons.

