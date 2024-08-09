Preview: El Paso Locomotive FC Host Miami FC

August 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC are back at Southwest University Park this weekend as the Locos search for their first home win this season against Miami FC in an East vs West matchup.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC VS MIAMI FC - SATURDAY, AUGUST 10, 2024 @ 7 P.M. MT - SOUTHWEST UNIVERSITY PARK

Watch: ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News App

Tickets: eplocomotivefc.com/tickets

Theme Night/Promotion: First Responder's Night, Post-Match Fireworks Show

ALL-TIME SERIES

This will be only the second time that these El Paso and Miami meet. The Locos will be dead set on avenging last season's defeat at Miami with a win at Southwest University Park.

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

El Paso put on a solid performance last week against Memphis 901 FC and managed to bring back home a point which Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera believes will help build up confidence and momentum within the team heading into the next match against Miami.

"No doubt that we can improve; we are going to improve and we need to improve," Cabrera said in a post-training interview. "If we can continue growing and building up from [the Memphis game] and put a little bit more effort, desire and intensity against Miami, we might have the possibility to win the three points and continue winning which is what we need right now."

There were several positive takeaways from the match against Memphis but none stood out like goalkeeper Jahmali Waite, whose saves kept the Locos in the fight and ultimately helped lock in El Paso's first point since mid-June. However, the Jamaican international made sure to acknowledge that he was not the only difference maker on the night and that it will be up to everyone once again to get a win at Southwest University Park.

"We were better as team," Waite said. "We did everything together; we defended together and we attacked together. We played a team game. The fans still come out to support us and we as a team have to got to find a way to work hard this weekend on the pitch and make sure we're prepared for this game at home to try to get that first win at home."

MIAMI FC

Miami FC's season has not gone the way they would have liked it to go, currently sitting bottom of the entire USL Championship and winless in their last 14-matches. However, they will come into the match against El Paso knowing that the pressure resides heavily on the Locos to secure a first home win. No doubt Miami will play to spoil the chances of that happening and if they are able to do so, they could potentially secure some points in their fight to remain in the Eastern Conference playoff battle.

However, Miami will have to find a way to compete without two of their key starters, Nicolas Cardona and Frank Lopez. Both picked up red card suspensions last week against Loudoun United FC and were crucial to their ends of the pitch. It will be a difficult challenge to fill in those gaps against a Locomotive side hungry to grab three points.

