Las Vegas Lights FC Adds Winger Vaughn Covil

August 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced it has signed midfielder Vaughn Covil. The 21-year-old was most recently with Championship side Hull City in England. A United States Under-23 National Team player, Covil returns Stateside to join the Lights, who are riding a club record, 10-match unbeaten streak. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.

"We are excited to welcome Vaughn to Lights FC as we look to secure critical points in the standings down the stretch," said Las Vegas Lights FC Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. "Vaughn is someone who at a young age brings experience in one of the top leagues in the world and whose dynamic, offensive threat makes him an asset in our attack. His arrival adds to our talented roster in the push for the postseason this year."

Born in the U.S. and later a product of Southhampton FC's Academy in the United Kingdom, Covil gained experience in England's fourth division with Forest Green's Under-18 and senior roster. He joined Hull City ahead of the 2022-2023 campaign. As part of his transfer to Hull City, making the jump two rungs of the English soccer pyramid, Covil made eight appearances across the EFL Cup and Championship regular-season action. Covil made his debut for the United States U-23 side in 2023 at age 20.

Up next, the Lights return to Cashman Field tomorrow, Aug. 10, looking to build off the team's home success they built in the month of June. From June 1-29, the Lights packed in a busy stretch that included six home matches - five of which were held at Cashman Field. The Club went unbeaten (2-0-4) and secured 10 points.

The Club is currently unbeaten in its last 10 matches. Lights fans eager to catch their Club in action during the month of August are encouraged to secure tickets now for remaining summer theme night matches.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.