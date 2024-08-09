Match Preview: Miami FC at El Paso Locomotive FC

August 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami FC heads over to El Paso for the second ever match between the two teams. The first match, taking place last August, was won by Miami 4-0 at home.

Miami FC

Miami travels to Texas to take on El Paso Locomotive FC following a loss at Loudoun.

Despite the loss in Virginia, Rocco Genzano scored his second goal of the season just two minutes into the match giving the away team an early lead.

Last match between the two, Miami's Gabriel Cabral scored the last goal in the final minutes of the match.

Miami will be looking to secure three points against the Texas team who are currently last in the Western Conference before returning home to face Memphis 901 FC on Wednesday night. Tickets for the match are available at miamifc.com/tickets.

Opponent: El Paso Locomotive FC

El Paso currently holds 13 points in the USL Championship Western Conference with a 3-4-14 record, the Texas team is last in the West.

The players to watch on the home team's side are Amando Moreno and Justin Dhillon, the top scorers for the home team. Two former Miami players also sit on the El Paso squad, Bolu Akinyode and Joaquin Rivas, both played for Miami FC in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

El Paso Locomotive will be looking to win its fourth match of the season tomorrow night against Miami FC.

#ELPvMIA Quick Facts

Date: 8/10/24

Kickoff: 9:00 P.M. EST

Venue: Southwest University Park

Watch: TV33 (Local), ESPN+ (Nationwide), & YouTube (International)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.