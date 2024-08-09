Preview: Hartford Face Crucial Matchup at Rhode Island FC on Saturday

August 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Date: Saturday, August 10th, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Beirne Stadium, Smithfield, RI

Watch: MyTV9, wtnh.com, ESPN+

HARTFORD ATHLETIC (6-11-4) at RHODE ISLAND FC (6-5-11)

In the midst of their best form so far this season, Hartford Athletic have a chance to move themselves into a potent spot on the Eastern Conference table and beat their derby rival Rhode Island FC tomorrow night.

LAST TIME OUT

Hartford Athletic are coming off a 2-2 draw at Birmingham Legion FC last Saturday, coming back from two goals down to earn a point on the road. Goals from Birmingham's Enzo Martinez and Dawson McCartney put the Green and Blue down 2-0 at halftime, but Athletic had a second half comeback effort in them. Mamadou Dieng pulled the first goal back for Hartford, knocking a header into the net off a corner kick in the 72nd minute. Joey Akpunonu picked up the assist, heading Danny Barrera's delivery to Dieng right in front of goal. The 19 year old striker continued to work hard at the top of Hartford's attack, and drew a crucial penalty late in the match. Danny Barrera fired a shot from outside the box that Matt Van Oekel could not secure, and Dieng took contact from Moses Mensah while hustling to the loose ball in the box. Michee Ngalia converted the penalty to tie the match just three minutes before the clock struck 90, and the scored remained 2-2 at the final whistle.

REINFORCEMENTS FROM THE 18

Hartford's second half comeback last week had large contributions from their substitutes, headlined by Danny Barrera and Mamadou Dieng. Barrera created two chances and put a shot on target, and Mamadou Dieng both scored Hartford's first goal and drew the penalty that led to the second. Fellow substitute Thomas Vancaeyezeele created a chance, and Anderson Asiedu put a shot on target off the bench as well.

THE FIRST MEETING

Rhode Island FC and Hartford Athletic have sparked a new rivalry, standing in closer proximity to each other than any other teams in the league. The New England neighbors are separated by just over 80 miles, making travel times under an hour and a half from stadium to stadium. As the only two USL Championship clubs in the northeastern United States, the battle for regional supremacy began with a 1-1 draw at Trinity Health Stadium on June 1st. Rhode Island struck early, getting a goal from Mark Doyle in the fourth minute after some quality buildup play in the attacking third. The home side brought themselves level in the 24th minute, when Joe Farrell soared through traffic in the box to head in Triston Hodge's corner kick delivery. The score remained at 1-1 through the rest of the match, leaving the rivalry winless in its first round.

ON THE TABLE

Adding more dramatics to Saturday's rivalry match, Hartford Athletic sit seven points out of the eighth and final playoff spot on the Eastern Conference table that is currently held by Rhode Island. With both North Carolina and Pittsburgh holding 26 points, a win on Saturday for Hartford not only earns regional bragging rights, but will guarantee that they'll be no more than four points below the playoff line with 12 matches left to play.

HOME ROAD VS. ROAD WOES

Rhode Island hold the second worst home record in the Eastern Conference (2-2-6), while Hartford Athletic own the second worst away record (1-8-1). Both clubs are ahead of only Miami FC in both categories.

BETWEEN THE POSTS

Renan Ribeiro continues to turn in quality performances between the posts for Hartford. He added a point-saving stop in the last week's match to his season highlights, diving to deny Birmingham's Miguel Perez in stoppage time to keep the score tied. It was his only his save of the night, but one that Hartford can circle should they make a run toward a playoff spot. The 34 year old is sixth in the USL Championship in saves (56), and holds a 1.19 GAA. On the other side of the pitch, Koke Vegas (13 starts) and Jackson Lee (nine starts) have shared time in net for Rhode Island.

FAMILIAR FACES

Rhode Island FC's Conor McGlynn was a beloved midfielder in Hartford, logging nearly 6,927 minutes played after making the team via open tryouts in 2020. His four seasons spent in Green and Blue are the second most of any player in club history, behind only Danny Barrera. The 25 year old with a powerful right foot scored a handful of goals that live in Hartford Athletic's all-time highlight reel, including a strike from his own half of the field in 2021 as part of a 7-0 route of New York Red Bulls II. So far this year, McGlynn has made 12 appearances and scored a goal.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Rhode Island FC suffered their first loss in over a month on Wednesday at Indy Eleven, cooling off after an undefeated month of July. A first half goal from Sebastian Guenzatti was enough to secure the 1-0 victory for Indy. RIFC's undefeated streak spanned eight games, dating back to June 12th and highlighted by a 5-2 upset victory over Louisville City on the road. Despite a major rise in goal scoring (fourth in the Championship with 33), Rhode Island also concede the fifth-most goals in the Championship (32). They also lead the league in draws with 11, four of which have been scoreless.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hartford Athletic: Michee Ngalina, FW #11

Michee Ngalina netted his team-leading seventh goal of the season last week, tying the match with a composed penalty kick. The Congolese winger has seen scoring droughts of up to six games this year, but has contributed goals to almost all of Hartford's positive results this season. The team is 3-1-2 when Ngalina tickles the twine, and he is the only player to have a multi-goal game (6/15 vs. PIT). The 23 year old has started all but one match this season, and leads the team in minutes played (1,786).

Rhode Island FC: Noah Fuson, FW, #11

Noah Fuson has been an attacking threat for Rhode Island this season. The 24 year old forward is responsible for the most chances created on the team (27, and is tied for the second-most goals scored (4) for Rhode Island. Fuson's eye for the goal has stood out in recent matches, including their matchup with Birmingham where he sent a perfectly placed cross in the middle of the box for JJ Williams. With his active presence in the attacking third, the California native currently sits second in the Eastern Conference and third in the Championship in assists (5).

Prematch Interviews

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

For live updates, follow along on twitter using the hashtag #RIvHFD

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.