Battery Host Memphis on Saturday at Patriots Point

August 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery continue their early August home stand against Memphis 901 FC on Sat., Aug. 10. Kickoff at Patriots Point is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The match will air on national television via TUDN in Spanish, stream on ESPN+ in English and can be watched on local television on WCSC 5.3 (Charleston) and WIS 10.4 (Columbia) in English.

Charleston and Memphis meet for the first and only time of the regular season now that 901 FC are part of the Western Conference. The last match between the two sides was a 1-0 Battery victory in August 2023. The all-time series is even at three wins apiece across the six meetings.

The Battery (13W-3L-7D, 46pts) remain home after their 5-0 demolition of Indy Eleven last Friday. All of Charleston's five goals came in the second half and by five different goalscorers in MD Myers, Emilio Ycaza, Nick Markanich, Jackson Conway, and Robbie Crawford. It was an impressive display and a needed bounce-back win to stay in the Players' Shield hunt.

Memphis (9W-8L-5D, 32pts) arrive in the Lowcountry following a 0-0 home draw against El Paso Locomotive FC last Saturday. The hosts held the majority of possession and shots on target, but were unable to find the winning combination against last-place El Paso.

Looking at the league standings, Charleston are second in the Eastern Conference and Memphis are fourth in the Western Conference.

Storylines of the Match

Familiar Ties All Around - There will be ample familiarity between the two clubs this weekend. On Charleston's side are former Memphis coaches Ben Pirmann and Devin Rensing, and players Chris Allan, Mark Segbers, Aaron Molloy, and Graham Smith. It will be something to keep an eye on how that familiarity plays a role on Saturday.

Battery Make TUDN Debut - Charleston will officially make their debut on TUDN, the nationally televised Spanish-language sports channel owned by TelevisaUnivision. It's the Battery's first of two matches on TUDN following the USL's groundbreaking partnership with TelevisaUnivision.

Historically Strong Finishes - After sending five goals past Indy on Friday, Charleston became the first team in league history to record two five-goal second half performances in a single season. The Battery also scored five goals in the second half of their 5-2 victory over North Carolina FC back in June.

Markanich Breaks 20 - Nick Markanich eclipsed another notable mark last week with his 20th goal of the year. Additionally, Markanich has already matched the total of last season's Golden Boot winner (Albert Dikwa) with 11 matches still to go. He became the 14th player to record a 20-goal regular season campaign in league history and is six goals away from setting the new Championship single-season record. Charleston's record for the most goals scored in a single season (all competitions) is 27 goals, achieved by Paul Conway in 2001.

M&M Boys Continue to Lead - The combination of Markanich and Myers delivered again on Friday, reaffirming their status as the league's top-scoring duo. In Championship play, the pair have a combined goal contribution (goals and assists) total of 36.

Super Sub Conway Delivers - Forward Jackson Conway scored his fourth goal of the season, all of which have come off the bench and at home. Conway currently leads the league in goals per 90 minutes (1.29) while finding the back of the net every 69.8 minutes.

Grinwis Returns, Garner Departs - Goalkeeper Adam Grinwis is available for selection again after completing his one-match suspension for the red card picked up in the match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies in Week 21. Additionally, goalkeeper Christian Garner returned to Greenville Triumph SC following the conclusion of his short-term loan while deputizing for Grinwis against Indy. Garner posted the Battery's league-leading 12th shutout of the year.

Milestone Watch - Two Battery players are nearing career milestones in the USL Championship regular season. Jackson Conway is approaching 100 regular season matches (98) and Graham Smith is nearing 150 regular season matches (148).

Pirmann Unavailable - Head Coach Ben Pirmann will be unavailable for Saturday's match while serving a touchline suspension for a red card picked up following the Tampa Bay game.

MATCH INFO

Charleston Battery vs. Memphis 901 FC

Saturday, August 10 - 7:30 p.m. ET Kickoff

Patriots Point

HOW TO WATCH:

Fans can watch Saturday's match on national television on TUDN, which will feature commentary in Spanish. Check with your television provider for the exact channel number.

The game will also air on local television on WCSC channel 5.3 in Charleston and WIS channel 10.4 in Columbia, both in English. Check the local listing for the exact channel number with your television provider.

An English-language broadcast of the game will also stream on ESPN+ domestically and through the league's YouTube channel for free internationally.

A limited amount of tickets for Saturday are available now via SeatGeek.com, the Battery's exclusive digital ticketing provider.

