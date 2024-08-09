FC Tulsa Extends Unbeaten Streak to Five, Draws 0-0 to Orange County SC

August 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa improved its home unbeaten streak to six on Friday, defeating Orange County SC, 0-0, at ONEOK Field.

For FC Tulsa, the result moves it to 6-8-6 (26 points) on the season, while Orange County SC sits at 8-4-11 (28 points) entering the weekend. With five unbeaten results, FC Tulsa is on its longest unbeaten stretch since July of 2023.

A seesaw of a first half, Orange County SC controlled the pace to open play, sounding off the first four shot attempts, including a blocked shot in the fifth minute of action. FC Tulsa responded in the 19th minute as Andrew Booth logged the club's first shot of the match, prompting five straight shot attempts in a 10-minute stint for the club.

Booth tallied three shot attempts in the stretch, with Owen Damm soaring a shot over goal off a direct free kick from the right corner.

FC Tulsa goalkeeper Johan Penaranda held his own in the stint, logging four saves across Orange County SC's eight shot attempts in the half, while the club also generated seven shots.

The home club upped the octane in the second half's onset with Phillip Goodrum got involved in two opportune possessions in the early segments of play. The spurt opened with a blocked shot sent to the bottom right of the net and a fastbreak in the 68th minute that ended in an offside penalty to Harvey St Clair.

St Clair's offside penalty marked the lone of play and came three minutes after the first yellow card of the match. Four yellow cards were assessed in play, with Edwin Laszo, Damm and Bradley Bourgeois being assessed a penalty in the final 10 minutes of the match.

Orange County SC made a push late in action, clocking a pair of shot attempts in the 89th minute, but both were shut down. The club ended the evening with 17 shot attempts - its most of the season - and five on target, while FC Tulsa racked up a baker's dozen in shot attempts with three on target.

Goals:

Cards:

36' OCSC - B. Norris

85' TUL - E. Laszo

90+1' TUL - O. Damm

90+4' TUL - B. Bourgeois

Lineups:

TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Alexis Souahy, Andrew Booth, Phillip Goodrum, Edwin Laszo, Stefan Stojanovic, Bradley Bourgeois, Owen Damm, Harvey St Clair, Diogo Pacheco, Faysal Bettache (Subs Used: Blaine Ferri, Boubacar Diallo, Milo Yosef, Patrick Seagrist)

OCSC: Colin Shutler, Owen Lambe, Andrew Fox, Markus Nakkim, Ryan Doghman, Ben Norris, Dillon Powers, Kyle Scott, Chris Hegardt, Zubak, Cameron Dunbar (Subs Used: Ryan Flood, Ashish Chattha, Christian Sorto)

Up next: FC Tulsa opens its three-match roadstand versus New Mexico United on Wednesday, August 14, at 8 p.m. CT. The club returns to ONEOK Field on Sunday, September 1, at 5 p.m. CT for Family Night.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.