Charleston Battery Acquire German Defender Samuel Biek from Miami FC

August 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery are pleased to confirm the acquisition of German defender Samuel Biek ("Beek") from USL Championship side Miami FC on a permanent transfer, the teams announced Friday. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Biek, 27, brings with him past experience in the USL, Austria and Germany, bolstering the Battery's defensive corps as the club nears the playoffs.

"I'm really excited about the fresh start in Charleston, I'm looking forward to building new relationships and contributing to the team's success," said Biek. "It's a great opportunity to grow both as a person and player, and I can't wait to see what we can accomplish together."

In 2024, Biek featured in 14 matches in the Championship for Miami, amassing 38 clearances, 13 blocks, 46 duels won, nine interceptions and nine tackles won.

A native of Marburg, Germany, Biek previously competed for German club Rot-Weiß Erfurt of the Regionalliga Nordost (fourth tier), where he made 32 appearances in the league and cup from 2022 to 2023. He additionally played for SV Horn in Austria's 2. Liga, featuring in 17 total matches from 2021 to 2022.

"Samuel is a very strong and physical defender who will help our back line," said Head Coach Ben Pirmann. "He is good with the ball at his feet progressing it from the back and has played all along the back line, as well as a defensive midfielder, so we are excited to have him on board as we make the final push of the season.

"It's very important to make sure the roster is solidified, but also to have a strong camaraderie amongst the players and staff. This team works very hard and we want additions that improve us off the field as well, as Sam is a great human being."

Biek began his professional career in the United States with FC Tuscon of USL League One, appearing in 19 games across 2020-21.

The German defender played collegiately at Bethel University and Western Michigan University from 2016 to 2019. Biek garnered numerous National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) All-America and all-conference honors at Bethel and was named All-MAC First Team at Western Michigan.

"My mindset is all about being focused and determined," said Biek. "With playoffs on the horizon, every game matters, and I want to give my best to help the team secure a strong position for the playoffs and beyond."

Biek will wear the number 15 and will be available for Saturday's home match against Memphis 901 FC. Tickets are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.

