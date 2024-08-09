Former Republic FC Academy Coach Mikey Varas Expected to Lead U.S. Men's National Team in Next International Window

August 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Since 2015, Republic FC has provided a top-tier training environment for youth players and the only youth-to-pro pathway in the Sacramento region. But it's not just the players that are standing out on the American soccer team, but the technical staff that have gone on to reach the ranks of USL Championship, MLS, and the international stage - now including the U.S. Men's National Team.

Earlier today, it was reported that former Republic FC Academy Coach Mikey Varas is expected to coach the Men's National Team in friendlies against Canada and New Zealand this September. The Northern California native spent time with Sacramento's academy in the 2016-17 season and was named the U.S. Soccer Development West Conference U-14 Coach of the Year. On that year's U-14 squad, Varas coached Hayden Sargis and Mario Penagos, who would go on to sign professional contracts with the club's first team, as well as Erik Centeno, who was selected 19th overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft by Atlanta United.

After his stint with Republic FC, Varas joined the FC Dallas Academy and was named the Head Coach for the U-20 U.S. Men's National Team in 2021, leading the squad to win the Concacaf U-20 Championship in 2022 and reach the Quarterfinals of the 2023 U-20 World Cup.

Varas is not the only Republic FC Academy coach to get the call to step up to the international stage. Current Academy Director Eder Quintanilla joined the U-17 Men's National Team for an international tournament in 2022, and last year former U-17 Head Coach Ivan Mirkovic joined the U-15 Youth National Team for a trip to the UEFA Development Tournament.

Stateside, several academy coaches have risen up to join the first team technical staff - including current Head Coach Mark Briggs, as well as 2018-19 Head Coach Simon Elliott and Assistant Coach Ben Ziemer. Others have moved up the professional ranks at different clubs.Former Academy Director Dennis Sanchez was named the Head Coach for USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights ahead of the 2024 season and added Mirkovic to his staff. Over in Oakland, former academy coaches Jordan Ferrell and Gavin Glinton have joined forces as Technical Director and Interim Head Coach, respectively.

Mikey Varas (far right) with Republic FC's 2016 Academy staff

In its first nine seasons, Republic FC's academy has developed hundreds of young players, with 44 rising through the ranks and earning opportunities with the club's professional squad. Over 70 players have gone on to feature at college soccer programs across the nation including at the NCAA Division I level, and 60 have earned an invitation to participate with youth national team programs, including Training and ID Camps and Regional ID Center sessions. This season, Republic FC's first team boasts six homegrown players from its academy system on the first team roster.

The academy recently returned to play, beginning preparations for the upcoming 2024/2025 season. The MLS NEXT season will kick off in September.

