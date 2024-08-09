Monterey Bay Hosts Birmingham Legion FC in Head Coach Jordan Stewart's Managerial Debut at Cardinale Stadium
August 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. (7-9-6, 27 points) welcomes Eastern Conference side Birmingham Legion FC (9-8-5, 32 points) to Cardinale Stadium for a 7 p.m. PT kickoff on Saturday in Week 23 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season, presented by Monterey Touring Vehicles. Saturday's match will be broadcast locally via KION on FOX 35 (46.2 over the air, 35 Dish, 47 DirecTV and 3/702 HD Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.
Jordan Stewart became the second head coach in Monterey Bay F.C. history this week and will now make his managerial debut for the Union this Saturday night in Seaside. This weekend's match represents the official start of an exciting new era for Monterey Bay, and with the side coming off a solid performance against a top-tier Eastern Conference side in Tampa Bay last week, there's real reason for optimism through the final 12 matches of the season. With just six of those 12 matches set in Seaside, securing as many points as possible in front of the home crowd will be crucial to the Club securing its first-ever playoff berth.
Birmingham is faring well in the Eastern Conference so far this season, sitting fifth in the table to date, with two wins and two draws in its previous five matches. Monterey Bay and Legion FC have met just once before with the Eastern Conference side coming out victorious with a 2-0 result in Birmingham last October. The fixture now turns to Seaside for the first time in the series' history.
Monterey Bay F.C. vs. Birmingham Legion FC
Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California
Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024; 7:00 p.m. PT
Weather: Sunny and 62 degrees
2024 Records
Monterey Bay F.C. (7-9-6, 27 pts, 8th West); Birmingham Legion FC (9-8-5, 32 pts, 5th East)
