Hartford Fall in Open Cup on PKs

April 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







LEWISTON, ME - Hartford's U.S. Open Cup run came to an end on Wednesday night, losing on the road to Portland Hearts of Pine in a penalty shootout.

After 90 minutes of scoreless play, things took a turn in extra time. In just six minutes of extra time, Portland forward Azaad Liadi picked up two yellow cards and was dismissed from the match. Hartford played the remainder of stoppage time up a man. Portland were able to make it through the remaining nine minutes of the first period of extra time without conceding, but at the beginning of the second fifteen minutes of play, Hartford broke through. Jordan Scarlett elevated in the box on an in swinging ball from Emmanuel Samadia and headed the ball over the line to give Hartford the lead in the 107th minute. Nine minutes later, Portland answered off the foot of Jake Keegan who chipped Hartford goalkeeper Antony Siaha and got a miracle bounce into the net to tie the game and send the game into penalty kicks.

In PKs, both teams came out firing, converting their first two attempts. But Sebastian Anderson and Michee Ngalina were unable to convert the next two tries for Hartford, while Portland's tries both found the back of the net.

Hartford will hit the road on Saturday to take on Loudoun United and will return home the following Saturday April 12th to take on Indy Eleven. Tickets are available now, visit hartfordathletic.com/tickets for more information.

FAST STATS

HARTFORD PORTLAND

Shots 20 14

Shots On Target 6 5

Corners 8 3

Fouls 21 14

Offsides 5 1

Possession 47.5% 52.5%

Passing Accuracy 71.3% 76.1%

Saves 4 5

SCORING SUMMARY

HARTFORD PORTLAND

107 ¬Â² - Jordan Scarlett (Emmanuel Samadia) 116 ¬Â² - Jake Keegan (Evan Southern)

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

HARTFORD PORTLAND

42 ¬Â² - Beverly Makangila (Yellow) 75 ¬Â² - Titus Washington (Yellow)

67 ¬Â² - Jordan Scarlett (Yellow) 93 ¬Â² - Azaad Liadi (Yellow)

93 ¬Â² - Joe Farrell (Yellow) 96 ¬Â² - Azaad Liadi (Yellow, Red)

116 ¬Â² - Deshane Beckford (Yellow)

LINEUPS

HARTFORD PORTLAND

77 (GK) Antony Siaha 1 (GK) Hunter Morse

2 (DF) Sebastian Anderson 3 (DF) Nathan Messer

15 (DF) Joe Farrell 66 (DF) Kemali Green (Samuel Mahlamäki, 45 ¬Â²)

30 (DF) Arturo Diz Pe 7 (DF) Sean Vinberg (Jake Keegan, 113 ¬Â²)

4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett (C) 2 (DF) Jaden Jones-Riley

19 (DF) Emmanuel Samadia 10 (MF) Ollie Wright

94 (MF) Marlon Hairston (TJ Presthus, 90 ¬Â²) 8 (MF) Michael Poon-Angeron (Michael Riley, 105 ¬Â²)

6 (MF) Beverly Makangila (Jonathan Jimenez, 117 ¬Â²) 6 (MF) Patrick Langlois

11 (FW) Michee Ngalina 22 (MF) Walter Varela (Evan Southern, 76 ¬Â²)

9 (FW) Mamadou Dieng 14 (FW) Titus Washington (Mikey Lopez, 76 ¬Â²)

71 (FW) Kyle Edwards (Deshane Beckford, 66 ¬Â²) 9 (FW) Azaad Liadi

