United FC Doubles up Virginia Dream FC in U.S. Open Cup

April 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United Football Club continues its quest for the U.S. Open Cup trophy, defeating Virginia Dream FC 4-2 at Segra Field.

Match Summary

The Red-and-White punched their ticket to the Third Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup following a 4-2 victory over Virginia Dream FC at Segra Field. In between two USL Championship matches, Loudoun United tallied four goals off nine shots on target. Both teams created strong chances in the attacking third during the first half of play, but it was Riley Bidois who opened the scoring late in the first half on a header from a corner kick by Pedro Santos. The goal from Bidois in the 42nd minute of play would be the only goal of the first half.

The second half saw action early, with Virginia Dream FC finding the equalizer in the 50th minute of play on a goal from Akingbolahan Akinkoye, leveling the score at 1-1. However, nine minutes later, Ben Mines gave Loudoun the lead again, assisted by Zach Ryan. The Red-and-White doubled their lead off a Zach Ryan goal, assisted by Ben Mines in the 77th minute of play, making it 3-1. Virginia Dream wasn't done yet, however, and just ten minutes later it was Nicolas Likulia who buried one in the bottom corner, cutting the deficit down to a goal once more. Ryan and Mines put the game away for Loudoun United in the 90+2 minute of play after finding themselves in a two-on-one situation with the Virginia Dream goalkeeper, and it was Ryan who made no mistake tapping in the dagger. The match would end 4-2 in favor of Loudoun United Football Club.

Thoughts from the Team

Ben Mines on three goal contributions and the team's thoughts after a big win at Segra Field:

"They were a good side and gave us a tough match. But all that matters is we got out of there with the win. It feels great to get back on the score sheet. We are just taking it one game and one step at a time, got Hartford this weekend so all eyes are on our next match."

Notes

Pedro Santos made his first start for Loudoun United Football Club.

This was Ben Mines's first goal in two seasons, he also recorded two assists on the night.

About Segra Field

Segra Field is a premier 5,000-seat stadium and home to United Soccer League (USL) Championship team, Loudoun United FC. Located in Leesburg, VA, the stadium officially opened its doors on August 9, 2019. Segra Field has the capability to host a variety of other events including concerts, corporate gatherings, festivals, and more. The flexibility of the venue allows each host the ability to transform the space and create a memorable event.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.