El Paso Locomotive FC Venture West to Face Ventura County FC in Second Round of U.S. Open Cup

April 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - After securing their first USL Championship victory of the season, El Paso Locomotive FC head from the east coast to the west for the Second Round of the U.S. Open Cup where they will face off against Ventura County FC on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. MT at Dignity Health Sports Park Track and Field Stadium in Carson, California.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC AT VENTURA COUNTY FC - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2, 2025 @ 8:30 P.M. MT - DIGNITY HEALTH SPORTS PARK TRACK AND FIELD STADIUM - CARSON, CALIFORNIA

Watch: US Soccer YouTube Channel

KEY STORYLINES

In their first trip to the east coast this season, El Paso Locomotive FC captured their first win of the 2025 USL Championship campaign with a 2-1 victory over Hartford Athletic at Trinity Health Stadium. Wahab Ackwei, who returned to the starting lineup, scored the late winner for Los Locos on a loose ball in the box in the 86th minute which was also his first goal with Locomotive. Beto Avila also chipped in his third goal of the year to continue his strong offensive start to the season.

Eric Calvillo made his 100th appearance for El Paso Locomotive FC last weekend against Hartford Athletic. Since joining the club in 2022, he has scored 12 goals and seven assists while leading the team in matches played and chances created the past two seasons.

Ackwei earned a selection to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 4 after scoring the game-winning goal last Saturday. After returning to the starting lineup, Ackwei posted a team-high nine clearances while also chipping in three tackles. He also completed 40 of 47 passes while recording perfect passing accuracy in the final third.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Beto Avila: Avila has fit in nicely with El Paso's attack in his first games with the club. With three goals and an assist, he figures to be a key component for Locomotive moving forward based on his combination play with Amando Moreno.

M Frank Daroma: Since making his debut in the season opener, Daroma has embraced his role as a facilitator in the midfield. He has created numerous chances for his co-stars up top while also tracking back and using his pace to pester opponents defensively.

D Bryan Romero: After scoring two goals in his first career start for Los Locos against Harpos FC, Romero has impressed since transitioning into the starting lineup. On loan from FC Juárez, he has contributed key tackles and clearances in both of his USL Championship starts so far in the middle of the back three for El Paso.

OPPONENT INFO: Ventura County FC

Los Locos leads the all-time series with Ventura County FC, formerly known as LA Galaxy II, 3-2-0. This is the first match between the two clubs since September 18, 2022.

That match resulted in a 3-2 win for Locomotive on the road at Dignity Health Sports Park. The Locos started fast in the match with two goals within the first 21 minutes as Dylan Mares and Lucho Solignac each got on the scoresheet. Eric Calvillo then sealed the deal in the second half with a beautiful team goal that ended with a volley from the Locomotive midfielder.

KEY LOCOMOTIVE STATISTICS

Locomotive have scored two goals in the first 15 minutes of the first half, the most in the USL Championship this season. They have also scored two goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half with only Louisville City (3) having scored more.

Last Saturday, Hartford Athletic attempted two shots against El Paso, the lowest total for any team in a single match in the USL Championship this season. Arturo Ortíz attempted 73 passes in this game, the highest total for a Locomotive player in league play this year.

