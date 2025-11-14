Messi Bagged 5 Goals & 3 Assists in 3 Audi MLS Cup Playoff Games So Far

Published on November 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video













Major League Soccer Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.