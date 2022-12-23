McCormick Caps Off 500th Pro Game with Shootout Winner

Firebirds' Captain Nets Goal in Shootout's Fifth Round to Down Silver Knights defeated the Henderson Silver Knights in a shootout at Dollar Loan Center on Thursday night by the final score of 3-2. Jesper Froden and Brogan Rafferty scored in regulation while Max McCormick, skating in game number 500 of his professional career, netted the game-winner in the shootout.

The Firebirds netted the first goal of the game, just seconds after a powerplay expired. Tye Kartye found Jesper Froden sneaking down the slot and Froden sniped home his team-leading 14th goal of the season. Henderson tied the game at 10:26 of the first on a goal by Gage Quinney. The first period also features some rough stuff, with Ian McKinnon and John Hayden each dropping the mitts for Coachella Valley.

Just 1:55 into the second period, Brogan Rafferty took a shot from the blueline and beat Silver Knights' goaltender Laurent Brossoit to put the Firebirds ahead, 2-1. The goal was Rafferty's third of the season and came unassisted. Firebirds' netminder Christopher Gibson showcased his skillset in the middle frame, making a flurry of highlight reel saves to keep his team ahead.

Late in the third period, the Silver Knights found the tying tally. Spencer Foo caught a pass from Sheldon Rempal and redirected it past Gibson to make it 2-2 with just 2:43 left to play.

Henderson began overtime on a powerplay, and Coachella Valley killed it off to stay alive in the extra session. After the five minutes concluded, the game headed to a shootout, the second

straight game between the two teams that needed more than 65 minutes.

It took five rounds of a shootout to find a winner at the Dollar Loan Center. Andrew Poturalski scored to keep the Firebirds alive in the third round after Brendan Brisson put the Silver Knights ahead. Following two more saves from Gibson, it was Max McCormick's turn. McCormick came down the slot and beat Brossoit to capture the victory for Coachella Valley.

Christopher Gibson finished the game with 31 saves as the Firebirds went 0-for-3 on the powerplay and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. The Firebirds put 33 shots on goal.

NEXT GAME: Coachella Valley will host the Henderson Silver Knights tomorrow at Acrisure Arena for their Ugly Sweater/Teddy Bear Toss Night. Puck drop is slated for 7:00pm PT.

