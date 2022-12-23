Wolf Pack Host Islanders in Round Four of the 'Battle of Connecticut'

December 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack conclude their pre-holiday schedule tonight as the Bridgeport Islanders come to town for round four of the 'Battle of Connecticut'.

Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fourth of twelve meetings between the Wolf Pack and Islanders during the 2022-23 season. It is the first of six meetings at the XL Center, and the first of two meetings during the month of December. The clubs will meet again on December 27th in Bridgeport, the fourth game at Total Mortgage Arena already in the season series.

The Islanders have enjoyed ample success in the season series so far in 2022-23, winning each of the first three meetings. The Islanders took a 6-3 decision in the last meeting on November 23rd in Bridgeport. The Isles jumped out to a 3-0 lead, getting goals from Otto Koivula, Jeff Kubiak, and Samuel Bolduc. Hartford would cut the deficit to 3-2 on goals by Bobby Trivigno and Will Cuylle in the third period, but the Isles would pull away with three of the game's final four goals. Koivula's second of the night would stand as the eventual game-winning goal.

The Islanders also took a 5-2 decision on October 23rd, and a 5-3 verdict on November 5th. The Wolf Pack won 4-1 in the last meeting in Hartford back on March 6th, 2022.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped their second consecutive game on Thursday night, falling 4-2 to the Springfield Thunderbirds. Ty Emberson scored a shorthanded goal 11:42 into the game to give the Pack a lead, but for the second straight game the second period would sink the club.

Mitchell Hoelscher tied the tilt with his first AHL goal 2:53 into the period. Jake Neighbours broke the tie 11:33 into the second frame, while Martin Frk pumped home the eventual game-winner at 18:30. Gustav Rydahl and Hugh McGing traded goals in the final period, but Joel Hofer turned aside 13 Hartford shots to preserve the victory.

This was Hartford's second straight regulation loss when scoring the first goal in a game, and their second consecutive loss when leading after twenty minutes.

Turner Elson leads the Wolf Pack in points with 13 (5 g, 8 a) on the season. Will Cuylle, meanwhile, leads the Pack in goals with seven.

Islanders Outlook:

The Islanders have been off since Saturday when they dropped a 4-3 decision to the Syracuse Crunch. Gabriel Dumont opened the scoring 8:56 into the game, then tacked on an insurance marker 5:19 into the second period. Andy Andreoff got the Isles on the board at 7:29, but Philippe Myers would restore the two-goal lead at 11:51. The seesaw continued with a Kyle MacLean goal at 13:27, but Gemel Smith's tenth goal of the season at 14:56 would prove to be the eventual difference maker. William Dufour scored his tenth goal of the season to make it 4-3 at 19:56 of the second, while the sides played a scoreless third period.

The Islanders have lost three games in a row for the first time this season. In addition to their 4-3 defeat on Saturday, the club dropped a 5-2 decision to the Utica Comets on Friday night and a 2-1 overtime verdict to the Springfield Thunderbirds on December 14th.

Chris Terry leads the Islanders in scoring with 24 points (6 g, 18 a) on the campaign. Andreoff, meanwhile, leads the Islanders in goals with 14.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 4:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Hartford returns from the Christmas break next Tuesday, December 27th, when they visit the Islanders for round five of the 'Battle of Connecticut' at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Saturday, December 31st. The 'I-91 Rivalry' gets renewed as the Thunderbirds come to town for a special 5:30 p.m. puck drop. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.