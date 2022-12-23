Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose

December 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (11-12-2-2; 26 pts.) vs. Manitoba Moose (15-7-2-1; 33 pts.)

The Iowa Wild and Manitoba Moose meet at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. for the final game ahead of Iowa's holiday break. The Moose picked up a 5-3 win on Wednesday over the Wild. Cole Maier had two goals and an assist for Manitoba while Adam Beckman had a goal and an assist for Iowa.

WORLD JUNIORS

Iowa Wild assistant coach Nate DiCasmirro will serve as an assistant coach for Austria at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships beginning with a Dec. 26 game against Sweden. Wild players who previously represented their country at World Juniors include Joe Hicketts (Canada, 2015, 2016), Marco Rossi (Austria, 2021), Nic Petan (Canada, 2014, 2015), Andrej Sustr (Czech Republic, 2010), Ryan O'Rourke (Canada, 2022), and Jesper Wallstedt (Sweden, 2021, 2022).

MULTI POINTS

- Adam Beckman (1-1=2) and Joe Hicketts (0-2=2) each recorded two-point games Wednesday

- Hicketts leads all Iowa skaters in multiple assist games with four

- 12 different players have recorded a multi-point game for the Wild this season

- Beckman has recorded multiple points five times, trailing only Sammy Walker (six)

MANITOBA MENTIONS

- Manitoba has won five out of its last six games

- The Moose have scored a power-play goal in four out of their last five games

- Dominic Toninato (3-2=5) and Alex Limoges (0-5=5) each have five points in their last last five games; Limoges leads the Moose in assists (15)

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10thâ¯anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10thâ¯anniversary season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.