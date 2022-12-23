Evan Brownrigg Joins Belleville Sens Player Development Staff

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are bolstering their hockey operations staff. The organization is pleased to announce that Evan Brownrigg has joined the team on a volunteer basis as a player development coach for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

"Anytime as a coaching staff, we have an opportunity to add someone with talent, it's always a positive for the entire team," Head Coach Troy Mann said. "Evan has a tremendous work ethic and a track record that will serve our players well in helping them, not only in return-to-play scenarios but also in assisting them in refining their skills."

Brownrigg, a 32-year-old native of Ottawa, Ontario, will primarily assist the coaching staff on skill development days and ensure players unable to travel with the team are still progressing while they recover at CAA Arena.

"It's been exciting working with the guys and trying to refine some skills here and there, giving some points as I go along. I'm working around specific needs, whether that is in that return to play scenario, or from a technical standpoint, or working with them in skill-specific situations, trying to give them some finer points and details to apply a little bit better when it's a game scenario."

Brownrigg also mentioned that joining the Senators' organization is a natural progression in strengthening his already impressive resume. He currently serves as the COO and Director of Player Development at Next Generation HKY and holds similar positions at both the USports and junior levels.

"I've spent the last six years or so working in the OHL with the Ottawa 67s and with the University of Ottawa, so I was looking for somewhere to take the next step, and it's a good organization. Everyone treats you well. You have everything you need. They give you an environment to be able to succeed in what you do."

The Senators are back in action on Boxing Day against the Toronto Marlies, with puck drop set for 3:00 p.m. (EST) from Scotiabank Arena.

