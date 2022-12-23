Hogs and Wolves Match up Before Christmas Break

Rosemont, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs take on the Chicago Wolves before the holiday break tonight in Rosemont at the Allstate Arena at 7 p.m. Tonight marks the fifth meeting between the I90 rivals and the second contest in Rosemont.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 15-9-1-2, 33 points (4th, Central Division)

Chicago: 8-14-2-0, 18 points (7th, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward David Gust (14G, 16A) scored the Hogs' overtime lamp lighter against the Texas Stars on Wednesday night and leads the team in goals this season. Forward Lukas Reichel (12G, 19A) tallied Rockford's game-tying goal in Texas to send the contest to overtime.

Chicago forward Jamieson Reese (5G, 15A) leads the Wolves in points and assists this season. Forward Malte Stromwall (4G, 11A) ranks second for the Wolves in assists and points.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs stunned the Texas Stars with a 3-2 overtime win on Wednesday night. Forward Alec Regula struck first for the IceHogs, and forward Lukas Reichel tied the game late in the third period and sent the contest to overtime. Forward David Gust lit the lamp in the overtime period, and Dylan Wells marked 27 saves to earn the win.

Weather Warning: It's Getting Gusty

Forward David Gust tallied his first game-winning overtime goal of the season on Wednesday night against the Texas Stars and now paces the Hogs with 14 goals this season. The winger has scored four goals in the last five games, totaling six points during that stretch.

Comeback Kids

For the fourth time this season, the IceHogs were able to battle back from a second intermission deficit to knock off their opponent. Rockford's 3-2 over time win in Texas came after the Hogs were trailing 2-1 after two periods of hockey. The IceHogs now hold a record of 4-6-0-0 when behind after 40 minutes of hockey and their four third period come-from-behind victories are tied for fourth most in the AHL.

Rowdy Reichel

Forward Lukas Reichel sent Wednesday's contest with the Stars to overtime with a late third period game-tying lamp lighter. Ranking second for the Hogs this season in points, Reichel has earned seven points in five games, totaling 1G, 6A during that stretch.

Familiar Foe

Tonight marks the fifth meeting of the campaign between the IceHogs and Wolves, but only second at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont. The next two meetings will be in Rosemont, and the IceHogs are 8-4-0-0 on the road this season.

Overtime Onslaught

Rockford bagged their third overtime win of the season against the Stars going 3-1 in the extra period so far. The Hogs have been perfect in overtime on the road, and their only extra frame loss came at the BMO Center on Dec. 10 against the Iowa Wild.

Next Home Game

Join the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. for Wet Your Whistle Wednesday versus the Grand Rapids Griffins. Get a ticket to the game and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. To unlock the offer on Ticketmaster, use code WYWED before selecting your seats. The first 1,500 fans in the door will also receive the Hammy Alpine Hat Giveaway presented by Pepsi. Get tickets now!

Celebrate on New Year's Eve with The IceHogs and ring in 2023 with 2 for $23 upper endzone tickets thanks to WIFR! Get this special 2 for $23 offer now ! Puck drops at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 and the game will conclude with a postgame pyrotechnics show.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Chicago, 1-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Fri., Oct. 28 vs. Chicago, 5-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Fri., Nov. 18 vs. Chicago, 3-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Nov. 19 at Chicago, 4-3 OTW Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 23 at Chicago

Fri., Dec. 30 at Chicago

Sat., Dec. 31 vs. Chicago

Sat., Jan. 21 vs. Chicago

Sat., Jan. 28 at Chicago

Sat., Mar. 11 at Chicago

Sat., Apr. 1 at Chicago

Tue., Apr. 11 vs. Chicago

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

87-69-10-5

