Panthers Recall Givani Smith

The newest member of the organization is headed to the NHL, as the Panthers have recalled Givani Smith from Charlotte.

Smith was acquired from Detroit earlier this week in exchange for Michael Del Zotto and made his Checkers debut last night, helping Charlotte to a huge overtime win over the Providence Bruins.

Smith now heads to the NHL, where he has 14 points (7g, 7a) in 85 career games with the Red Wings.

The Checkers have one more game before a quick holiday break, squaring off with the Bruins again tonight at 6 p.m.

