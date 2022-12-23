Wolf Pack Announce Changes to Start Times for Games on January 14th and 21st

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced on Friday the following update to the club's 2022-23 regular season schedule.

The Wolf Pack's home game on Saturday, January 14th, against the Providence Bruins, will now begin at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game was previously scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Wolf Pack's home game on Saturday, January 21st, against the Rochester Americans, will now begin at 6:00 p.m. ET. The game was previously scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Pack will return to the XL Center tonight, December 23rd, for a matchup against the rival Bridgeport Islanders. Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m. Be sure to join us for $2 beers and $1 hot dogs! To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

