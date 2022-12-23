Moose Hold Off Wild in 4-3 Defeat

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild peppered Manitoba Moose goaltender Arvid Holm with a barrage of shots over the second and third periods Friday night, but the Moose rallied for a pair of late goals to take a 4-3 win over Iowa.

Andrej Šustr opened the scoring at 1:08 of the middle frame following a scoreless first period in which Iowa outshot Manitoba 7-6. Nic Petan fed a pass to Šustr through the slot, who finished it over the shoulder of Holm (35 saves) for his first goal in a Wild uniform. Sammy Walker was also credited with an assist on the play.

Manitoba knotted the game at 1-1 with a power-play goal at 6:01 of the second period when Leon Gawanke fired a one-timer under the glove of Jesper Wallstedt (22 saves).

The Wild responded 22 seconds later when Ty Ronning took a shot from the right circle and picked up his own rebound. Ronning circled behind the net and tucked it behind Holm to make the score 2-1. Damien Giroux and Ryan O'Rourke were credited with assists on the goal.

Henri Nikkanen tied the game again at 10:44 of the second when he got behind the Wild defense and chipped the puck past Wallstedt.

The teams entered the second intermission tied at 2-2 with the Wild leading the Moose 23-18 in shots.

The Moose took their first lead of the game when Jeff Malott tipped a Declan Chisholm shot by Wallstedt at 14:45 of the third period on the power play.

Cole Maier extended Manitoba's lead with 1:53 remaining with an empty net goal to make the score 4-2.

The Wild continued fighting to tie the contest and Dakota Mermis made it a one-goal game with 31 seconds remaining. Mermis scored his second of the season with assists from Marco Rossi and Michael Milne when he launched a puck from the blue line past Holm.

Iowa outshot Manitoba 38-26. The Wild went 0-for-3 on the power play while the Moose were 2-for-4 with the man advantage.

The Iowa Wild play the Colorado Eagles at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 6:00 p.m.

