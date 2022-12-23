Wolf Pack Slip Past Islanders

The Bridgeport Islanders (14-9-5-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, scored once in every period but suffered their fourth straight loss in a 4-3 setback to the Hartford Wolf Pack (10-12-1-4) at XL Center on Friday.

Andy Andreoff and Arnaud Durandeau each scored once and added an assist, while Chris Terry collected two assists. Paul Thompson also lit the lamp and Jakub Skarek (4-6-3) made 35 saves.

It was Bridgeport's first loss to Hartford this season (3-1-0-0) and the first time they scored fewer than five goals against its in-state rival.

Cristiano DiGiacinto opened the scoring at 5:51 of the first period when he skated to the left circle and buried Bobby Trivigno's backhand centering feed from below the goal line on a one-time shot past Skarek's stick. It was DiGiancinto's first goal of the season and the earliest goal the Islanders have allowed to start a game on the road.

Durandeau answered at the 15:08 mark with the game's lone power-play tally, a sharp wrist shot between the circles for his fifth of the season. Terry let go of a one-time blast on the right side that deflected to Andreoff in front and was finished by Durandeau.

It set up Bridgeport's only lead of the night, as Thompson put the Islanders ahead 2-1 just 2:42 into the second period. Erik Brown and Otto Koivula teamed up to create a chance in tight and Thompson followed up near the left post, jamming home the go-ahead goal inside the blocker of Hartford's Dylan Garand, who was 0-3-0 against Bridgeport before the contest. It was Thompson's fourth goal of the season.

The Wolf Pack took over from there, scoring the next three goals to take a 4-2 lead into the closing stages of regulation. Ryan Carpenter had two goals for the second time in four games, including the game-winner at 9:28 of the third. Zac Jones also scored on a long wrister from the deep slot.

Andreoff pulled the Islanders back within one by cashing in on a rush across the Hartford blue line, set up by Terry's pass above the right circle to the left side. Andreoff polished off a one-timer in transition for his team-leading 15th goal of the season.

The Islanders went 1-for-3 on the power play and 6-for-6 on the penalty kill. Hartford outshot Bridgeport 39-28.

Next Time Out: The Islanders and Wolf Pack rematch at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27th for Princess Night at Total Mortgage Arena. Fans can watch all of the action online via AHLTV.

