Wolves Slip by Hogs, Despite Lopsided Third Period

Rosemont, Ill. - Despite evening the score twice in the first frame, the Rockford IceHogs couldn't catch the Chicago Wolves late in the third period and fell 3-2 in Rosemont on Friday night. The I90 rivals played a back-and-forth contest, but Chicago goaltender Zachary Sawchenko outlasted the Hogs' offensive onslaught in the final stanza despite just one third period shot on goal by the Wolves.

Breaking the nearly two scoreless periods, Chicago forward Alexander Pashin fired a wrister from the right circle over the shoulder of Rockford goalie Arvid Soderblom at 6:15 of the third period to take 3-2 lead. Pashin's goal was the only shot on goal registered by the Wolves in the final frame with Rockford outshooting the Wolves 13-1, but the IceHogs couldn't get the equalizer past Sawchenko and fell 3-2 to the Wolves.

Both teams tallied twice in the four-goal first period. Taking an early 1-0 lead, Chicago forward Nathan Sucese knocked in a loose puck on Soderblom at 4:13 from the slot. Forward Cole Guttman answered back for the IceHogs by chipping in a rebound off a shot from defenseman Jakub Galvas into a wide-open net at 8:19 to even the score 1-1.

The back-and-forth play continued as forward Josh Melnick punched a quick shot out of the face-off past Soderblom at 11:50 to take a 2-1 lead for the Wolves; however, Rockford forward Brett Seney connected with Buddy Robinson and Cliff Watson for a Tic-Tac-Toe passing sequence in the slot and shot a wrister past Sawchenko to tie the contest 2-2 at 12:10.

While there were no penalties in the action-packed first stanza, neither team could capitalize on the man advantage in the second frame. The I90 rivals combined for seven penalties, five power plays, and two 4-on-4 battles in the middle period.

The IceHogs outshot the Wolves 33-20, and Soderblom faced 20 shots and turned away 17 while Sawchenko marked 31 saves and the win.

IceHogs Highlights: IceHogs vs Wolves 12/23/22

