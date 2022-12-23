P-Bruins Topped by Checkers 5-2

Charlotte, NC - Defenseman Jack Ahcan posted a goal and an assist as the Providence Bruins were topped by the Charlotte Checkers 5-2 on Friday night at Bojangles Coliseum. Fellow blueliner Mike Reilly also scored in the contest.

How It Happened

* 1:54 into the first period, Riley Bezeau found a rebound off a blocked shot inside the right circle and fired it into the back of the net to give the Checkers a 1-0 lead. * Off an offensive zone face-off, Georgii Merkulov backhanded a pass to Ahcan at the top of the left circle, where he wound up and fired a slapshot high glove side to tie the game at 1-1 with 5:05 left in the first period. * Santu Kinnunen caught a pass at the right point, walked it down, and fired a shot through traffic that beat the goaltender through the legs with 54 seconds left in the first period to give Charlotte a 2-1 lead. * Ethan Keppen caught a feed streaking down the left wing sending him alone on goal, where he backhanded a shot top shelf to give the Checkers a 3-1 lead with 13:23 left in the second period. * Aleksi Heponiemi found a rebound in the right circle and put it into the net with 6:39 left in the second period to give Charlotte a 4-1 lead. * With 43 seconds left in the second period, Reilly snuck down from the right point and caught a pass from Lettieri inside the right circle, where he cut to the slot and tucked a shot in along the ice while falling down to cut the Charlotte lead to 4-2. Ahcan also received an assist on the goal. * Lucas Carlsson found the puck off a blocked shot at the right faceoff dot and wristed a shot far side to give the Checkers a 5-2 lead with 13:30 left in the third period.

Stats

* Keith Kinkaid stopped 24 of 29 shots. Providence totaled 31 shots in the contest. * The P-Bruins power play went 0-for-7, and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.

Next Game The P-Bruins travel to Hershey to take on the Bears on Wednesday, December 28 at the Giant Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

