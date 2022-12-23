Silver Knights Fall in Shootout to Firebirds, 3-2

The Henderson Silver Knights fell in the shootout to the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 3-2, at The Dollar Loan Center on Thursday evening. Gage Quinney scored his 10th goal of the year and Spencer Foo tied the game with less than three minutes in regulation to send it to the shootout.

The Firebirds got on the board in the first period with a goal from Jesper Froden, assisted by Tye Kartye.

Quinney tied things up at 10:26 in the first. Assisted by Brendan Brisson and Pavel Dorofeyev, he made it a 1-1 game.

Coachella added another just two minutes into the second, an unassisted goal from Brogan Rafferty.

Foosent the game to overtime at 17:17 in the third. Assisted by Sheldon Rempal and Jake Bischoff, he tipped the pass into the open net to tie the game at two.

Although Brisson would put one past the Firebirds netminder in the shootout, Coachella would score twice more to secure the win.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit stopped 30 of 32 shots for a save percentage of .937.

The Silver Knights will continue their season away tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 23, at Coachella Valley. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT, and fans can tune in on 1230 The Game or on AHL TV with subscription.

