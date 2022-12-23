Roadrunners Down Gulls, 6-2

The San Diego Gulls fell 6-2 to the Tucson Roadrunners tonight at Tucson Convention Center Arena, bringing their record to 6-22-0-0 overall and 4-9-0-0 on the road.

Nikolas Brouillard recorded two power-play points in the loss (1-1=2), extending his season-best assist and point streak to five games (1-8=9) and setting a career high for points earned over a five-game period (previous: 1-7=8 points from 11/13/21-11/26/21). Among AHL defensemen, the St. Hilaire native ranks second with four power-play goals, third with 6-18=24 points and tied for sixth in goals. In addition, Brouillard leads all San Diego skaters with 18 assists.

Rocco Grimaldi earned a duo of man-advantage assists, maintaining the scoring lead on the Gulls with 11-15& points. The right wing also continues pace all San Diego skaters with 7-8=15 power-play points this season.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx started the scoring for the Gulls with a power-play goal at 17:04 of the second period. Groulx has 1-1=2 points in his last two games, while his 7-12=19 points this season rank him second on the team in goals and third in points.

The Gulls scored three power-play goals over their last two games, operating at a 25.0% success rate (3-for-12).

Brayden Tracey earned his seventh assist of the season, while Michael Del Zotto, Colton White, Frank Hora and Travis Howe made their Gulls debuts tonight.

Garrett Metcalf made 27 saves on 33 shots in the loss.

The Gulls will face the Roadrunners tomorrow, Dec. 23 in the second of back-to-back games against the club at Tucson Convention Center Arena (6 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

Assistant Coach Kris Sparre

On the team's excellent play in the first period

We came out with a lot of passion tonight. I thought that first period is probably one of our better periods in a long time and then took a step back in the second period, for sure. Third period - there's penalties back and forth, but I mean, we got to take that first period of do that for 60 minutes and we'd be a real hard to play against.

On what the team did well in the first period

We have some additions on the back end that were helping transport the puck up the ice a little bit better. Our forecheck, we were able to establish our forecheck. We were getting pucks in behind them and then our D (defense) were moving up the ice, our forwards were moving up the ice in unison. Then, we were able to turn pucks over in their end and then when we get it, we have some good offensive guys that can get moving around the offensive zone. It really was our forecheck that got us going on that first period.

On if keeping the forecheck strong for 60 minutes is the key to the team's success

Your zones are all linked together. So, if you're coming out of your own end - your defensive zone - and you're breaking the puck out quickly, that means you can move up the ice as a unit to five. Then, when you're moving up as a unit of five, now you're forechecking and as a unit of five. So, they're all connected, but when we're getting out quick, getting up the ice quick, that's our team game and that's when we can start establishing some offensive zone pressure.

On Brouillard playing as a forward rather than a defenseman

Yeah, he did good; he did a big job for us tonight. We needed some holes to be filled up front and it's always great when you have a player that can kind of play both sides - forwards and defense - and so we appreciate him being a good sport about it tonight and getting up front with the forwards

Right Wing Rocco Grimaldi

On if the team will find success if they replicate their play from tonight's first period

Yeah, first period was good. We were outshooting them by two. We had our chances - it just didn't go in for us, but goalie (Garrett Metcalf) made some good saves. Then, second period happened. We only had four shots and all of a sudden it's a different game. So, it's a tale of two teams and it's the reason why we lost.

On what the team did well systematically during the first period to generate the chances

We were just hunting pucks and we were getting pucks deep. The second period was when we were turning them over. Got away from what was successful in the first period and we're back on our heels and then they were doing to us and we did to them. So, the play was tilted in the first to us and then it got tilted to them, and then it was just too late at that point.

On if the new additions to the roster gave the team new energy

Those guys are coming up from trades or the coast (ECHL) or wherever - you know they're going to be productive. They're going to come in bring energy, they're going to do whatever they can to stay and it's nice to see. Those guys work really hard and it's nice to get guys get new opportunities and a new chance. So, hopefully tomorrow we can play the whole 60 like we did in the first period.

On what allowed the power play to work so well

We were just moving the puck quickly; we weren't holding on to it too much and we were moving positions too. That gets confusing on the P.K. (penalty kill). At some point, I was on the right and I was on the left and up top and we were just kind of moving around and that brings confusion. So, our net front (presence) was better today too. Two shots were two good shots - goalie couldn't see them - and we need to do more of that.

