McCollum Wins Third Straight, Royals Ding Railers, 4-1

March 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Worcester, MA - The Reading Royals used fast starts in each period to spike the Worcester Railers, 4-1, Sunday at the DCU Center. In Sunday's win, Frank DiChiara (1g, 1a) opened the scoring a 1:03 of the first. DiChiara has 99 career points with Reading and a team-best 57 points. In the second, Pascal Laberge (1:02) and Max Willman (1:45) extended the advantage to 3-0. At 1:04 of the third, Garrett Cecere beamed a wrister from the slot by Ian Milosz (loss, 28 saves).

The Royals finished this week with seven of a possible eight points and are 2-0-0-1 to begin a five-game road trip.

Using the early support, Tom McCollum won his third straight game to improve to 3-1-0-0 with Reading. He made his first 29 saves and denied 30 in the game, yielding the Railers' only strike with 10:47 to go to Lincoln Griffin.

The Royals have road games Fri., Mar. 6 at Maine (7:15 p.m.) and Sat., Mar. 7 at Worcester (7:05 p.m.) to complete the squad's season-long, five-game road trip. Reading's next home game is Sun., Mar. 8 vs. Brampton at 4:00 p.m. for First Responders Night, pres. by Met-Ed.

Frank gets the first

For the second time in the last week, Royals points leader Frank DiChiara scored in the opening 1:03, providing Reading a 1-0 advantage.

DiChiara tallied at :52 of the first Friday at Adirondack and the Royals are 27-1-3-1 when netting the game's opening strike.

On the goal Sunday, DiChiara stole a blind point pass and sniped it far post from the left circle.

Second period - tale of two teams

The Royals' pair of second-period strikes gave the team goals in 23 straight second periods, a streak that started Jan. 4 against the Railers. Since Jan. 31, Worcester has allowed 12 goals in the second to Reading in four games. The Royals have won all four and possess a 6-4-1-0 series edge. Reading started the season series 1-4-0-0 against the Railers, but Reading has outscored them 25-8, in the last six contests.

Pascal Laberge sniped in the second goal of the game on a pass from DiChiara to the left doorstep. Next, Willman laced in a high-slot snipe that fooled Milosz. Willman has nine goals and 25 points this season.

The two quick goals in the second period Sunday came on Reading's first two shots of the frame.

Cecere continues sneaky run

Cecere's slot rip at 1:04 of the third provided Reading a 4-0 edge. Cecere led the Royals with a plus-11 rating in February. It was his second goal of the season and partly encapsulated the Royals' week; Reading did not have a multi-goal scorer in any of their four games this week despite tallying 21 goals.

Upcoming Home Games: royalshockey.com/promotions

Sun., Mar. 8 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (First Responders Game, Pres. by Met-Ed)

Game pres. by Met-Ed - the Reading Fire/Police squads face the Allentown squads before the game at 12:30 p.m. - 1 ticket includes admission to both games | $1 Hot Dogs, Sodas and Nachos | Touch a Truck Event for Kids | Faith & Family Night - Church Group Rates Available | Heaven's Thunder music performance | Last Postgame Party of the season with players at Cheers! Restaurant at the DoubleTree Hotel.

Fri., Mar. 13 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk (Mental Health Awareness Night)

If a Royals player records a hat trick at the game, one fan will win $10,000 | Special Theme Jersey | Green Ice for the First Time in Royals History | Mental Health Awareness Night | College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office| $1 Green Beer and $1 Domestic Beers | Deibler Dental Royals and Flyers Alumni Coaster Set Giveaway

Sat., Mar. 14 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk (Autism Awareness, Scout and Teacher Appreciation)

Sensory-friendly game, with subdued atmosphere with music and lighting, plus quiet spaces in the arena | Green Ice

3 Lucky Fans will each get to pick a player they think will score a Hat Trick in a contest to win a Jeep Compass Limited | Autism Awareness jerseys | Scout & Teacher Night | BSOHA Royals Puck Giveaway | $1 Rainbow treat or Dippin' Dots | Diaper Drive to benefit Mary's Shelter in Reading

