Home Win Streak Snapped at Five in 3-0 Loss to Everblades

March 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (26-26-5-1) saw their season-high five-game home win streak snapped in a 3-0 loss to the Florida Everblades (41-13-3-2) on Sunday afternoon at the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center.

Jeff Smith turned aside all 10 shots he faced in the first period as he got his first start for the Solar Bears following his acquisition from Utah earlier this week.

After Smith surrendered a goal to Michael Huntebrinker 47 seconds into the middle frame, the netminder dazzled with several breakaway stops on the Everblades, but Orlando struggled to find the back of the net, as Ken Appleby turned aside each of the 19 shots Orlando could muster in the period.

Joe Pendenza added a goal at 8:28 of the third period and Hunter Garlent scored an empty-netter at 19:16 to put the game away for Florida.

Appleby stopped 19 of 19 shots to pick up the shutout for Florida; Smith took the loss for Orlando with 35 stops on 37 shots against.

THREE STARS:

1) Ken Appleby - FLA

2) Michael Huntebrinker - FLA

3) Hunter Garlent - FLA

OTHER NOTABLES:

With Greenville's 4-3 road win over the Indy Fuel, the Solar Bears slip back to fourth place in the South Division; Orlando needs 27 points to clinch a playoff spot

Rich Boyd led Orlando with seven shots on goal; the total was a new season-high for the rookie defenseman

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Atlanta Gladiators on Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

