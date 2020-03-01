Americans Bounce Back against Wichita

Allen Americans in their Harry Potter jerseys

Allen Americans in their Harry Potter jerseys

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Wichita Thunder on Saturday night by a score of 6-2 to earn a weekend split.

Mitch McLain scored two goals on Saturday, his second and third of the season to lead the Allen Americans to the bounce back win. He was one of six players in double figures for Allen.

"It's hard to shut down our team offensively," said McLain. Give credit to their goalie for playing a great game on Friday, but it's tough to do that two night's in a row. We outshot them 51 to 19 and made them pay for their mistakes."

The Americans had a big night on special teams going 3 for 7 on the power play and adding a shorthanded goal.

Dereck Baribeau got the start and win for Allen, stopping 17 of the 19 shots he faced. Tyler Sheehy scored his team-leading 26th goal of the year in his return to the Allen lineup. Stepan Falkovsky scored his 15th, which leads all defensemen in goals.

The Allen Americans have a busy schedule next week with road games in Tulsa on Tuesday, and Kansas City on Friday. The Americans return home next Saturday to face the Tulsa Oilers on Allen Police vs. Allen Fire Night in Allen. Get two games for the price of one. Call 972-912-1000 for more information.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - M. McLain

2. ALN - T. Sheehy

3. ALN - J. Sadek

