Idaho Defeats Utah 4-0
March 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Boise, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads got goals from 4 different skaters and goaltender Colton Point had a 25 save shutout as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 4-0 on Saturday night at CenturyLink Arena.
Grizzlies end the 15 game in 29 day month of February with an 8-4-1-2 record. They remain in 2nd place in the Mountain division with 76 points, while Idaho is in 3rd with 75 points.
Idaho's Brett Supinski scored 7:50 into the game as he deflected a Colton Saucerman shot. In the 2nd period Jonathan Charbonneau scored 14:16 in and Colby McAuley got a shorthanded goal 17:04 in on a centering pass from Kyle Schempp. Anthony Nellis put the final nail in the back of the net 17:31 into the third on the power play.
Yuri Terao led Utah with 7 shots on goal. Ty Lewis and Taylor Richart each had 4 shots for Utah, whose record falls to 33-17-6-4 on the season. Idaho's record goes to 34-17-3-4. These teams will next meet on March 20th and 21st in Boise.
Next game for the Grizzlies is on March 6th at Rapid City for the start of a 2 game weekend series. Next homestand is on March 13th-15th vs Allen. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com or at Maverik Center box office. You can also call (801) 988-8000.
3 stars.
1. Colton Point (Idaho) - 25 save shutout.
2. Anthony Nellis (Idaho) - 1 goal, 5 shots.
3. Colby McAuley (Idaho) - 1 goal, +1. 2 shots.
