Idaho Defeats Utah 4-0

March 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





Boise, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads got goals from 4 different skaters and goaltender Colton Point had a 25 save shutout as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 4-0 on Saturday night at CenturyLink Arena.

Grizzlies end the 15 game in 29 day month of February with an 8-4-1-2 record. They remain in 2nd place in the Mountain division with 76 points, while Idaho is in 3rd with 75 points.

Idaho's Brett Supinski scored 7:50 into the game as he deflected a Colton Saucerman shot. In the 2nd period Jonathan Charbonneau scored 14:16 in and Colby McAuley got a shorthanded goal 17:04 in on a centering pass from Kyle Schempp. Anthony Nellis put the final nail in the back of the net 17:31 into the third on the power play.

Yuri Terao led Utah with 7 shots on goal. Ty Lewis and Taylor Richart each had 4 shots for Utah, whose record falls to 33-17-6-4 on the season. Idaho's record goes to 34-17-3-4. These teams will next meet on March 20th and 21st in Boise.

Next game for the Grizzlies is on March 6th at Rapid City for the start of a 2 game weekend series. Next homestand is on March 13th-15th vs Allen. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com or at Maverik Center box office. You can also call (801) 988-8000.

3 stars.

1. Colton Point (Idaho) - 25 save shutout.

2. Anthony Nellis (Idaho) - 1 goal, 5 shots.

3. Colby McAuley (Idaho) - 1 goal, +1. 2 shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.