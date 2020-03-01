Growlers Melt the IceMen, 9-1

March 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers exploded out of the gate with a chip on their shoulders after dropping two games in a row during their Florida swing. Justin Brazeau netted 2 goals in the first 11 minutes, beating IceMen goalie Adam Carlson on a tip-in play as well as a beautiful highlight real goal. Maksim Zhukov put on a quality showing in the first period, shutting down 4 high percentage plays to keep the IceMen off the scoresheet.

The Growlers continued their strong play in the second with Brady Ferguson finding the scoresheet at 3:10 and Justin Brazeau completing the Hat-Trick after stepping into a puck at the hash marks and blasting it up under the bar to give the Growlers a 4-0 advantage. The IceMen finally registered a goal at the 7:52 mark of the second period when Mike Hedden exploded out of the corner to beat Maksim Zhukov. Marcus Power and Brady Ferguson responded before the end of the 40-minute mark to give the Growlers a 6-1 lead heading into the third.

The Growlers kept their food on the third period on their way to setting a franchise record for goals in a game with 9. Third-period goal scorers include Miles Gendron, Zach O'Brien and Justin Brazeau who registered his fourth goal of the contest as the Growlers ended their three-game stretch in Sunshine State with a 9-1 victory.

Quick Hits

Justin Brazeau is now leads the Growlers in goal scoring with 25.

Maksim Zhukov made 19 saves for the victory.

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers head back to Mile One Centre to take on the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday, March 4th, tickets are on sale now at the Mile One Centre box office and online at mileonecentre.com.

Newfoundland Growlers (38-17-0-1) at Orlando Solar Bears (22-28-5-1)

Sunday, March 1 - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, Florida

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

1 - 0 1 1st NFL 3:50 J. Brazeau (22) M. Power V 4 8 9 17 27 H 4 14 20 28 41

2 - 0 2 1st NFL 11:02 J. Brazeau (23) M. Power, C. Conrad V 3 9 17 39 44 H 6 14 20 28 41

3 - 0 3 2nd NFL 3:10 B. Ferguson (19) Z. O'Brien V 3 10 22 44 45 H 2 8 14 16 28

4 - 0 4 2nd NFL 7:02 J. Brazeau (24) M. Power, K. Froese V 3 9 17 39 44 H 4 6 7 12 27

4 - 1 5 2nd JAX 7:52 M. Hedden (15) J. Albert, B. Lynch V 3 8 27 40 44 H 7 8 14 16 18

5 - 1 6 2nd NFL 9:03 M. Power (22) M. Gendron, R. Powers V 4 9 22 38 48 H 6 12 22 27 28

6 - 1 7 2nd NFL 15:56 B. Ferguson (20) V 3 10 22 44 45 H 2 11 20 22 28

7 - 1 8 3rd NFL 3:18 J. Brazeau (25) G. Johnston, M. Gendron V 3 9 17 38 44 H 6 10 14 16 22

8 - 1 9 3rd NFL 5:27 M. Gendron (3) Z. O'Brien, D. Vander Esch V 10 22 38 45 48 H 8 10 20 22 41

9 - 1 10 3rd NFL 7:48 Z. O'Brien (20) B. Ferguson V 3 10 22 44 45 H 7 8 18 20 41

